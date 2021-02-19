The political rumor mill has recently gone into overdrive. The word on the street points to drastic changes in the way the next head of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is to be selected.

A clear picture will emerge from a seminar next Monday to be hosted by the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, which operates under the auspices of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office. The meeting is supposed to pave the way for the National People’s Congress in March to rid the Election Committee (EC) of “unpatriotic” elements.

Under the Chief Executive Election Ordinance, the EC shall be constituted on February 1 in the year in which the Chief Executive’s term of office is to expire. That means the nomination period for the sub-sectors to form the 1,200-strong EC will start by November 2021. Beijing is expected to unveil its directions next month to leave ample time for the subsequent legal changes to fall into place.

There are all together 38 sub-sectors in the EC. The focus is on the number of seats to be assigned to sub-sectors 31, 33 and 34 for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the 18 District Boards.

The timing of the next Legco polls will also have a direct bearing on the outcome. The elections to the assembly were put on hold last September for a year under the pretext of the coronavirus. Even though infections have ebbed and vaccine is on its way, the authorities are in no mood to declare a make-up ballot exercise next September.

It goes without saying that the majority of Hong Kongers are frustrated by the latest setbacks on the political and economic fronts. A general election in half a year or so might lead to another Waterloo for the pro-establishment camp. Instead, there have been talks about further delaying the ballots until the vaccination program is by and large completed. This will enable the EC polls to precede those for Legco.

There are about 4.5 million registered Legco voters, of which only 5.6% are privileged to vote in the general functional constituencies. Only the functional voters and a few other designated bodies are entitled to take part in the EC sub-sector polls. It can easily be justified that since they involve a far smaller electorate, the EC polls could go ahead as planned with little extra risks to public hygiene.

Should the elections take place in that sequence, pro-democracy activists would be denied the chance to get back to the law-making body in time to pick up some of the EC seats in sub-sector 37, which comprises all 70 Legislative Councilors.

Meanwhile, the NPC Standing Committee is poised to disqualify some of the District Councilors. This would add to those already expelled from Legco and those rounded up in the so-called “big manhunt” under the national security law. The pool of potential candidates to carry the democratic banner would dwindle further.

The scenario does not stop there. There have also been talks to ditch the 18 District Councils once and for all. The management functions of the councils would then be taken over by area committee members handpicked by the authorities. This could ensure that the 117 EC votes now reserved for District Councilors would not fall into the hands of the pan-democrats.

These vacancies left behind in the EC could then be filled by local delegates to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, all of whom are appointed by Beijing. At present, only 51 of the 200 CPPCC delegates from Hong Kong are accommodated in sub-sector 31. The quota might as well be tripled to replace the District Councilors.

On top of all the above, a war of words has also erupted among rival pro-establishment over whether the Chief Executive should be elected at all. It has been argued that the Basic Law also allows for the Chief Executive to be returned through consultation. This seems to be far-fetched and is unlikely to be palatable even to most others in the pro-Beijing circles.

In any event, Hong Kong is likely to take a step backward from the ultimate goal of returning its Chief Executive through universal suffrage as promised in the Basic Law.

One can only hope that the current limited, indirect election mechanism will not be tampered beyond recognition.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play