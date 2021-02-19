Human rights organization Hong Kong Watch has earlier written an article to discuss the China policy of Cyprus, and pointed out this island nation in the Mediterranean Sea is increasingly relying on the Chinese economy and has become “a potential resistance for the EU to coordinate support for Hong Kong.” It seems that the several Southern European countries within the EU are especially “pro-China.” Many believe these countries will also abandon the EU value to gain the “red fund.” Among them, Portugal could be the representative as it is the first European country in history that has contact with the Far East. But looking at the historical context and its current stance on Hong Kong, we might realize the subtle difference between the real answer and the mundane pro-China image it has.

At the beginning of the 15th Century, Portugal started the sailing era for Europe. Its armed advantage was enough to conquer Africa, Brazil, and Malacca, but far from crushing the Indian or Chinese ancient civilization. Also, it did not win the governing power of Macao by force. It cleverly took it from the government of the Ming/Qing Dynasty. Since then, Portugal is getting weaker and less capable of doing anything against the Far East.

When Red China gradually resumed its relations with the West, plus Portugal’s decolonization policy after the success of the democratic Carnation Revolution in 1974, the China-Portugal relations quickly normalized and “peacefully resolved the Macao problem.” But the significant event that has shaped the pattern of current China-Portugal relations is the outbreak of the European debt crisis in 2009, in which Portugal was one of the five debtors. Afterward, Chinese state-owned enterprises bucked the market trend and purchased Portugal’s national debts and strategic assets. Portugal quickly got rid of its fiscal deficits and eventually realized economic recovery at the expense of its major sectors like electricity, finance, banking, insurance, and media, being infiltrated by Chinese companies. The leaders of both countries visited each other frequently in the next few years. Portugal became the first western European country that signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the One Belt One Road initiative. Together with China, it even high-profile declared the relations between the two countries “are at the best period in history.”

When talking about the foreign policy of Southeast Asian countries like Singapore, people always sum it up with “rely on China for the economy, the U.S. for the security.” But from the realism perspective of southern European countries, they seem to have a better condition to make the most of this strategy. First of all, Southern Europe is further away from China’s geographical threat than the Southeast Asian countries are. Secondly, they are members of the EU and NATO, the two multinational organizations that are more powerful to defend universal value than the ASEAN. Only time will tell whether Portugal can take advantage from both sides in the long run, but its intention of doing so has created policies that look contradictory but, in truth, act as a hedge. The attitude its authority has on the Hong Kong issue is the best epitome. For Portugal, the higher the “purity” of “one country, two systems” is, the better protection for the rights and interests of the ethnic Portuguese in Hong Kong and Macao, and even the benefits of entire Portugal in China there will be. The prerequisite is its action does not anger Beijing, but not too weak that Beijing can take advantage.

The 18-year-old Kok Tse-lun, one of the arrestees from the “12 Hongkongers” case, which caught international attention last year, is a Hong Kong citizen with Portuguese nationality. The Portuguese Ambassador in China expressed his “extreme concern” about the matter. He later sent a representative to the court to attend the hearing (in the end, the diplomats from all countries have been denied entry), an “EU Parliament member” from Portugal’s current ruling party has also written to Beijing and asked to visit Kok. However, “as China never recognizes dual citizenship,” the Portuguese government obviously does not have the intention and ability to take further actions.

Another wrestling point involving Hong Kong is whether Portugal should follow the other European countries and one-sided terminate its extradition treaty, which is effective since 2004 until now, with Hong Kong. In September last year, two small parties motioned to terminate the extradition agreement with Hong Kong immediately because the implementation of national security law and the “12 Hongkongers” case indicated that judicial independence no longer exists in Hong Kong. But the two main political parties jointly and rejected the motion. That means Portugal, along with the Czech Republic, are the remaining two countries in Europe that have not yet terminated the extradition agreements with Hong Kong. But a couple of days ago, the Portuguese government signed a joint petition with the majority of EU countries to support Canada’s initiated “Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations,” a statement that seems to be aiming at Beijing.

Instead of the practical but cold and calculated mainstream political party, we should remember the ordinary Portuguese people who genuinely support and sympathize with Hong Kong. Some local opinion said Aung San Suu Kyi and the Burmese do not deserve the support from Hong Kong because Aung San supports Hong Kong national security law. If we apply this logic to Portugal, does it mean we should abandon those Portuguese who care about Hong Kong because they have voted for the mainstream political party that supports the appeasement to Beijing?

(Tse Pui-nei, Researcher of Global Studies Institute HK.)

Click here for Chinese version

