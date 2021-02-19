At the beginning of a Chinese New Year, yours truly wishes readers good health and happiness in the year of the Ox. Engaging in stock markets led by new economies, investors have to keep abreast of novel technologies so that they are able to forage about for the next economic momentum. Recently, yours truly has made use of the holidays to read some latest research on the human nervous system and its related potential development.

Pretty complicated, the human nervous system, which comprises the cerebrum, the spinal cord and its peripheral nerves, is a key component of the human body. As everyone knows, the cerebrum is the most intricate organ of the human body, consisting of 86 billion neurons. If the nervous system glitches, it can be innocuous or noxious. Scientists have made an estimate that 20% of the US population suffer from nervous system-related diseases, including paralysis of limbs and stroke. And the latest research on the nervous system helps cure these diseases.

Since decades ago, scientists have been studying how to help paralyzed patients and cure other nervous system-related diseases. In 2019, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Minnesota made a breakthrough. The scientists successfully created the first robotic arm controlled by the human brain with a non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI). The device detects thinking activities in the cerebrum and transmits messages to every part of the human body, so there is a ray of hope for paralyzed patients suffering from damaged nervous systems to recover their physical mobility.

Market compound annual growth rate up to 12.4%

In the past, scientists tried to implant the device in the human body, which required elaborate and costly operations, yet benefited only scanty patients. However, with technological advancement, they don’t have to do operations now, but make use of a low-cost external device, which benefits way more people than before.

Just envisaging the potential possibilities of BCI is exciting enough. Besides its medical applications, it is anticipated that BCI can be applied to VR games, originating brand new products for entertainment that are controlled by thinking. On the other front, BCI is also applicable to smart-home facilities such as the power switches of lights, security and entertainment systems, even opening and closing the door. It only takes a little wit to push it further to do word processing, even facilitate telepathy among people. Development of artificial intelligence and machine learning and advancement of BCI have been complementing one another. It is believed that it is getting easier for supercomputers to do the algorithm for incredibly complicated problems.

How large is the market of the nervous system? According to the data reported by the industry, in 2019, the scale of the global market reached USD6.8 billion, and in the few years to come, an increase of 12.4% in the compound annual growth would be recorded. It is expected the market scale will grow up to USD17 billion in 2027

(Chung Sau-ha, senior fund manager of Allianz Global Investors)

