The government announced relaxing restriction on eateries on February 18, increasing the maximum number of people having a meal together at one table from 2 to 4, but customers required to make a note of their whereabouts with the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile app or by pen and paper when they enter a restaurant. It is sensible for the government to step up tracing whenever epidemic conditions are getting critical. However, the fourth round of COVID-19 outbreak has been subsiding palpably over the past week. Hopefully, with the anti-pandemic measures properly adjusted, the economy is going to be revitalized soon, followed by a gradual decline in the unemployment rate, which has already soared to 7%, to a normal level. In fact, Carrie Lam and the officials responsible for public health are now acting in a diametrically opposite way, requesting citizens to divulge their personal information when entering a restaurant at the end of the epidemic outbreak, which is an embodiment of the SAR government not grasping the fact that the measure is tantamount to paving the road to hell with good intentions.

Some of my friends are literally annoyed with the need to download “LeaveHomeSafe” for they have no faith in the Lam administration, and hate being put under surveillance even when dining out. According to the latest polling conducted by Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s popularity rating still kept hovering low, while the three principal secretaries just wouldn’t let their boss monopolize all the praises by scoring low in their performance as well. Judging by the lousy performance of the entire administrative team, the government requesting citizens to download “LeaveHomeSafe” is equivalent to shooting themselves in the foot, plunging the popularity rating of the government to a nadir.

Actually, the repercussions of the “LeaveHomeSafe” app, which will only become an incentive to some citizens to stop dining out, are going to get conspicuous. A friend of mine told me: “I’d rather prepare my lunch boxes if I have to leave my name and contact in restaurants!” Yours truly anticipates quite a number of citizens feel that the “LeaveHomeSafe” app worries them, so they prefer dining out less In the end, it will just slow down the recovery of the food service industry. Nevertheless, the latest unemployment rate from November 2020 to January 2021 released by the Census and Statistics Department increased to 7%, and the epicenter lied in retail, hospitality and food service industry, the unemployment rate of all of which reached 11.3%. It seems the “Leave Home Safe” measure is going to put workers of food service industry in the teeth of the wind.

The fourth round of outbreak has been subsisting for 3 months. Over the past few months, the number of people unemployed has risen again, and the unemployment rate has gone up to 7% from 6%, which has shown domestic economic activities being obviously encumbered with the government tightening anti-epidemic measures on end. Luckily, the epidemic conditions have been getting stable over the past few weeks, and significantly improving over the past week. To strike a balance between fighting the virus and boosting economic activities, it is necessary to relax the anti-epidemic measures. Sadly enough, Carrie Lam chose to roll out “Leave Home Safe”, turning a blind eye to its aftermath, which is pretty bemusing!

The vaccines produced by Sinovac and BioNTech will arrive in Hong Kong this week and next month respectively. How many citizens are going to take part in the inoculation project in its initial stage is anybody’s guess! What’s more interesting is the choice made by citizens. How many of them are going to pick Sinovac? If the majority of citizens opt for BioNTech, it can be deemed another public opinion poll on Carrie Lam’s popularity rating.

(Kwan Cheuk-chiu, economist, director of ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research)

