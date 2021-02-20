On June 15, 1961, First Secretary of the East German Communist Party and GDR State Council chairman Walter Ulbricht ruled out the East German government’s plan of building a wall in Berlin. “Niemand hat die Absicht, eine Mauer zu errichten!” (No one has the intention of erecting a wall!), he stated categorically in an international press conference. Just as East Berliners were getting used to traveling in and out of the eastern sector unhindered, on August 13, 1961, less than two months after Ulbricht’s assurance, the Berlin Wall was erected. On the day which would later be known as “Barbed Wire Sunday”, East Berliners woke up to the news that the freedom that they took for granted for 16 years was snatched brutally away from them in a flicker of a moment. It would take 28 years for those who were trapped inside the wall to be allowed to come out of it again.

For some in Hong Kong, an invisible Berlin Wall has already been erected. The twelve Hong Kong citizens who attempted to flee to Taiwan by speedboat were, with the assistance of the Hong Kong government, intercepted and kidnapped by the Chinese Coast Guard at sea – 26 miles outside Hong Kong’s territorial waters. Ten of them were later “convicted” by a Kangaroo court in Shenzhen and incarcerated. Many pro-democracy activists who wish to flee the city are also stranded, with their travel documents confiscated by either the police or the courts after being arbitrarily charged with crimes such as unlawful assembly or “rioting”. At the time of writing, nine prominent activists were about to go on trial over a pro-democracy rally in 2019; among those in the dock were Martin Lee, former legislator and the most senior barrister in Hong Kong, and media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

As a matter of fact, the Chinese authorities have already started to close the net on some of Hong Kong’s most vocal activists. Following the Court of Final Appeal’s ruling two weeks ago to keep Jimmy Lai in jail pending further legal arguments, the prominent pro-democracy activist and founder of this newspaper was arrested yet again on Wednesday, on suspicion of assisting one of the twelve fugitives whom the Chinese authorities kidnapped at sea last year. This is deeply worrying news, for it demonstrates the Chinese regime’s determinedness to make an example out of one of Communist China’s staunchest and most influential critics in Hong Kong. In Jimmy Lai, we could perhaps see the poignant epilogue of the eight others who are charged over organizing and participating in the pro-democracy rally in August 2019. If the free world failed to exert more pressure on the Chinese state, it would only be a matter of time before we saw more activists being sent to jail.

For those who are in a less precarious situation, things don’t seem to be all too good as well. At the end of January, the Hong Kong government launched a consultation on plans to restrict the number of SIM cards that one could own to three. It also proposed to require those who wish to purchase mobile phone cards to provide their full names, date of birth, and copies of their identity documents, bringing the city in line with rules in mainland China. This move on the part of the Hong Kong government is deeply concerning, given the obvious results that the proposal would achieve. Last week the Hong Kong Bar Association spoke out against a government proposal that could give “apparently unfettered power” to the immigration director to stop anyone leaving the city. In the proposed “Immigration (Amendment) Bill”, the government ostensibly plans to legislate a law that would give power to the Director of Immigration to bar anyone from boarding an aircraft or vessel departing Hong Kong. Despite the government’s later attempt to clarify that the intended scope of the power is far more limited, “being concerned only with inbound passengers and crew to prevent non-refoulement claimants from entering Hong Kong”, and that “Hong Kong residents’ freedom to travel and right to enter or leave Hong Kong will not be affected”, it still remains unclear as to why the government would wish to confer new power in its proposed legislation to prevent Hong Kong residents and others from leaving the city. The Hong Kong government’s reassurance of Hong Kong residents being free to “enter or leave [the city]” is uncomfortably reminiscent of Walter Ulbricht’s promise made in June 1961.

Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.

