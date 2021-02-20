“This computer is virus-infected and you need to download an app to get rid of it.”

The moment the IT guy said this I knew I was in trouble.

A total computer illiterate, I deemed most of what these IT guys in the office said complete gobbledegook. So downloading an app and using it to get my computer working was way beyond me. I pleaded: “Can’t we just switch off and restart, like we usually do, to solve the problem?”

“No. This is a tricky virus and so simply restarting the system won’t work,” he explained. “But don’t worry, we have a new app which is very good and tracks the virus wherever it is. I can download and install it for you.”

I was relieved. And, I watched in complete admiration as he deftly clicked away.

“This is the same app they use to track Coronavirus now,” he said as the clicking continued.

“It can do that?” I asked, my admiration for these IT guys increasing at warp speed.

“Yeah, our chief told us. He knows all about such technical stuff and more,” the guy explained.

“That’s why it’s possible for restaurants to extend dine-in service into the night, and gyms and massage parlours to reopen,” he went on.

“They all download this app into their computer?” I was curious how this magic stuff works.

“No, you don’t have to. In any case, most massage parlours don’t have computers,” he pointed out.

“Don’t they? My friend says whenever he goes there, he uses his laptop. Maybe I misheard it,” I explained.

“No this is an app. So it can work on mobile phones too. Restaurants and other such places can display a sticker of the QR Code for customers to scan with their phones and the app will check and detect the virus.” His description of how the app works had me nodding as if I understood every word.

The screen then went blank just like my mind and he leaned back waiting for it to restart. Both of us remained silent as I attempted to understand the process.

As always, the IT guys had left me more confused. What I had heard on the news was that it was just a tracking app. But, in order not to appear ‘illiterate’, I swallowed the obvious questions that came to mind.

“So why can’t they do the same thing in pubs too? I miss going out for a beer after work,” I tried a new tack.

“Ah, that is different,” he said with the air of a kindergarten teacher explaining the Big Bang theory to a kid. “Because bars and pubs sell alcohol. And they don’t mix well.”

“The bartenders?” I was on knowledgeable territory here. I knew for certain my barman Mike mixed them quite well.

“No, alcohol and virus. Once they combine, things get a bit steamy, you see,” he said, winking at me.

I had no clue what he meant and the only steamy thing I had seen in my local pub was coffee. But realizing he was talking about technology which I am not familiar with, I just smiled back as if I understood.

The computer started flickering back to life and our man started opening folders I had never even seen. But he continued the conversation.

“Experts say alcohol makes things slippery,” he went on. “Difficult for the app to get a grip after that.”

I was feeling a bit dizzy listening to all this hi-tech stuff and felt like I needed some fresh air. Then another doubt gripped me.

“So why doesn’t it work on the beaches then? Can’t this app work there?” My doubt had him thinking for a while.

Then the answer struck. “But, there are no doors or walls at the beach on which to display the QR code,” he exclaimed.

“You IT guys think of everything, eh?” I said in admiration.

His face swelled up and my acknowledgment of his proficiency almost made him blush.

“The only way you can make it work on a beach is by opening a restaurant where the code may be displayed,” his wisdom was in full flow. “But, no one takes things seriously when we IT experts suggest it,” he complained.

I shrugged my shoulders as if in sympathy, though I was glad that, at least in my office, they didn’t get to make all decisions.

His work on my computer was almost done when I had another doubt.

“Why can’t QR code posters be put up along streets too? The streets will become virus-free and restrictions on gatherings can be lifted,” I suggested.

He got ready to leave, but paused for a second and said: “No,” he was emphatic. “This app works only in closed areas where it can trap the virus. In open areas, air circulation could cause interference. That is why even children’s parks have to remain closed.”

“What about Ocean Park and Disneyland then?” I asked.

“They have entrances, right? QR code posters can be displayed. Not like beaches and other open-air areas,” he said. “It is too technical, difficult for common people to understand,” he said, exiting quickly before I could ask anything more.

I sat back and pondered over what he had said. As I got back to work, I made a mental note to find a QR code sticker to put up outside my apartment door and also to stay away from open-air areas.

(A fictional satire written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.)

