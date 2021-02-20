The past week has been a “China Week” for Biden. As a goodwill gesture, he not only initiated phone conversations with Xi Jinping, but also talked repeatedly about the U.S.-China relationship and his relationship with Xi Jinping. In addition, he quietly lifted Trump’s restrictions on Confucius Institute. His New Year’s greeting to Asian Americans and East Asians during the Lunar New Year was also seen by Chinese netizens as a show of respect to China. This is the first time Beijing has found a way out of the U.S.-China predicament.

In an interview with CBS News last Sunday, Biden told the host, “I probably spent more time with Xi Jinping, I’m told, than any other world leader has because I had 24, 25 hours of private meetings with him when I was vice president. Traveled 17,000 miles with him. I know him pretty well...He’s very bright. He’s very tough. He doesn’t have — and I don’t mean it as a criticism, just the reality — he doesn’t have a democratic, small D, bone in his body. But he is — the question is, I’ve said to him all along, that we need to not have a conflict. But there’s going to be extreme competition. And I’m not going to do it the way that he knows.” This is the first time he publicly commented on Xi Jinping since his inauguration.

Biden then spoke with Xi Jinping on the phone on the evening of Lunar New Year’s Eve, his first official contact with Xi since taking office. The following day, he told a bipartisan group of senators that the two men had a pleasant two-hour phone call. Assuming a speaking pace of 150 words per minute (including translation), the two-hour conversation should have yielded 18,000 words. The state news agency Xinhua published less than 1,000 words, mainly on Xi Jinping’s “lecture” that the human rights and security issues of Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan raised by Biden are all internal affairs of China, and that cooperation is mutually beneficial while confrontation is mutually detrimental. Xi was also quoted as hoping to manage differences, resume dialogue, focus on cooperation to avoid miscommunication and miscalculation. These are all very vague talks about principles with zero substance. On the contrary, Biden’s remarks released by the White House were much more concrete, emphasizing his concerns about Beijing’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and assertive actions toward Taiwan, as well as Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices. They also addressed challenges such as the Wuhan pandemic, climate change, and the prevention of weapons proliferation. Ultimately, he just wants to let Americans know that he is deeply concerned about these issues. The vast majority of the content of the conversation was not made public, and that is the key piece of information that will affect U.S.-China relations!

On Wednesday, during an appearance at a town hall event televised on news network CNN, he again referred to his phone call with Xi Jinping, saying that the U.S. must speak up for human rights, but that “there’s no need to blast him for what he did in Hong Kong.” He added that there will be consequences for human rights violations by China, and Xi is well aware of that. In other words, he will be concerned about human rights in China but he will not criticize vigorously. This is his way of currying favor with the American voters while covertly extending goodwill to Beijing and Xi Jinping.

Actually, the amount of information he revealed in his public comments about Xi Jinping is very substantial and reflects what is truly in his mind.

First, Biden says he has had a lot of contact with Xi and knows him well. However, what he said is no different from what we know and understand about Xi Jinping, just like saying his mother is a woman. Is there a problem with his observational skills, or is there a lack of U.S. intelligence capabilities, or does the outside world know Xi Jinping too well?

Second, Biden said Xi is very bright, which is very different from the assessment made by the late Chinese Communist Party (CCP) veteran Li Rui. “I never expected that Xi Jinping has such a low level of education. Did you know he operates at an elementary school level?” Li once commented. Li Rui, who was the vice director of the CCP’s Organization Department, knew the Xi family well. When Xi could no longer remain in Hebei province, it was Li Rui who transferred him to serve as vice mayor of Xiamen in Fujian province. When Xi became party secretary of Zhejiang province, he hosted a private dinner for Li Rui’s family and they engaged in some heart-to-heart conversations. Whose assessment would be more accurate? Perhaps a very bright elementary student? Maybe!

Thirdly, Biden seems to be very afraid of offending Xi Jinping. While calling Xi bright, tough and without democracy in his bones, Biden supplemented his remarks by saying “I don’t mean to criticize.” This is where the focus should be: Biden wants to state the universally known negative assessment of Xi, but is afraid of angering his counterpart. He made such contradictory comments about Xi Jinping because, on one hand, he wanted to please domestic public opinion and American politicians, but on the other hand, he did not want to upset Beijing and damage U.S.-China relations, which in turn would harm U.S. interests, especially those of major Wall Street firms, multinational corporations, Hollywood and Silicon Valley digital giants that are planning to enter China with a huge splash.

It is almost certain that no matter how tough his words are, at heart he does not dare and will not confront Xi. In the future, both sides will definitely try to find some way out of the predicament. Beijing will appear to be punished on issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong to satisfy the demands of American public opinion, but in fact it will be a covert effort to help Beijing escape sanctions (such as the freeing of the Confucius Institute and the suspension of the TikTok ban). In this way, Beijing can save face, Chinese goods can re-enter the U.S. market, and U.S. companies can reap the benefits of the huge Chinese market. It is foreseeable that in the next few years, Sino-U.S. relations will return to the days of Clinton and Obama: tough talk with hidden interests!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

