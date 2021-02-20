With global stocks prices reaching record highs on end, quite a number of my friends asked me why stocks prices keep soaring amidst poor economic conditions. I believe the paradox can be solved with a logical approach.

Are economies really that bad? It depends on which perspective you choose to observe from. If you engage in online shopping or takeaway service, you will be too busy to spare a minute to complain about economic depression, won’t you? The playbook of the pandemic is that western governments feed the new economies with the old economies they slaughtered. That’s why since March last year when stocks prices hit the rock bottom, the ones of tech, internet and privileged enterprises that can keep on operating have been the first to take off.

However, the ones that have recently been rising drastically in relay are prices of the concept stocks relating to reflation I have mentioned a lot of times before. These concept stocks, which originally pertained to the old economies, suffered a lot during cities lockdowns. A lot of the enterprises went broke. Nonetheless, those tough enough to put up with the adversity ushered in by governments would have been able to gnaw at the market share from the ones that had been knocked out. During the most critical times last year, the majority of enterprises met the hardship head-on by pruning off capital expenditures. Now that economies are getting back on their feet, and enterprises have started reactivating investments, the supply is unable to meet the demand, which is obviously reflected in natural resources stocks prices. It seems that the stocks prices of enterprises engaging in copper, aluminum and steel business are going to keep on climbing dramatically for a while.

At the end of the day, tech and internet stocks benefit from governments plundering the old economies. That said, still shipping physical merchandise bought online to customers, tech and internet enterprises haven’t learned to do magic tricks yet. So, the trend of consumption driven by online shopping and economic recovery is bound to benefit natural resources stocks. Having reached USD23.74 high in January, the US Steel (X) stock price this column has mentioned before got back to USD16 early this month. But being ready to pick up again recently, it rose by 12% up to USD18.5 on Tuesday, hovered around USD18 when this opinion piece being penned, and is anticipated to go up to the high it reached last time.

(Wong But, professional investor and former chief economist)

