The Chinese public is surprised that Wang Li, the chief engineer of Kweichow Moutai Group, has been shortlisted as one of the academician candidates of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Some netizens joked, “the technology of delicious sauces leads the world,” and asked when there will be an academician for seasoning and herbal drinks. Some netizens also mentioned Tu Youyou, who won Nobel Prize but has never been elected as an academician despite having been recommended many times. They criticized the academician system review never happened and, in the end, Moutai still wins against antimalarial drugs. What I am more concerned about is that the three incidents -- Wang Li in the academician shortlist, “tobacco academician” Xie Jianping being elected to the Chinese Academy of Engineering 10 years ago, and Academician Zhong Nanshan unveiled a statue of himself last year, have exposed the political orientation of the Chinese academician system.

When the 84-year-old Tu Youyou, a pharmaceutical chemist from the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2005, the public demanded a review of China’s academician system. Tu was internationally renowned for leading the development of antimalarial drugs – artemisinin and dihydroartemisinin. But as she has no Ph.D. degree, no overseas-study background, and no academician title, she has been called the “three-nos scientist.” Even the state-run media people.cn published a commentary and criticized “it is not a one-off incident that someone like Tu, who made a significant and international recognized contribution in science, did not get elected as an academician.” But some people who were in suspicion of committing academic fraud were awarded the title. “It is time to review and improve the academician selection’s criteria, methods, and procedures of the two academies (the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering).”

However, six years on and nothing in the academician system has changed. Wang Li in the shortlist would probably be like “Tobacco Academician” Xie Jianping was elected back in 2011, received a lot of criticism, then nothing happens. Xie’s research subject was how to reduce tar in tobacco to lower the harmful effect. Critics stressed that no additive could reduce the harm of a cigarette, but his work would mislead people into smoking more. Those academicians who voted to elect Xie clearly indicated that tobacco tax paid an important role in building the country. That means the academician title is a reward for those who helped the government with its tax income rather than in scientific research works.

It is exactly the political logic behind Wang Li being one of the academician candidates. Wine-making is a traditional craft in China. The formula and skill of producing Moutai are also passed down from our ancestors. The so-called craft improvement is nothing more than using modern technology to make production more standardized and stable. However, Moutai paid 32.5 billion yuan (US$5 billion) tax two years ago. Also, Moutai Group has, two years in a row (2019 and 2020), “transferred” 59 billion yuan (US$9 billion) and 92.5 billion yuan (US$14 billion) worth of shares to the Finance Department of Guizhou Province for free. Its contribution to the construction of the country and Guizhou has far exceeded the “Tobacco Academician.” A “Baijiu (Chinese white spirit) Academician” recommendation from the Guizhou Association for Science and Technology is only a political compensation for Moutai from the government, another clear evidence of the profitization and politicization of the Chinese academician system.

The politicization of the Chinese academician system was more evident in respiratory diseases expert Zhong Nanshan. He received the Medal of the Republic in August 2020 for his outstanding contribution to fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. But the public did question how much he has contributed. Can he be compared with the whistle-blower Li Wenliang? Zhong was the first person who publicly confirmed the human-to-human infection of COVID-19 during an interview with CCTV. But Li, who issued a warning on the internet a month before Zhong’s confirmation, was accused by the public security of spreading rumors. He was summoned and admonished and has been criticized by state media such as CCTV.

In December last year, Zhong returned to his alma mater, the Affiliated High School of South China Normal University, to unveil his statue. Some critics said, “one should neither wear a gold necklace to unveil a bronze statue nor carry the title of academician to bring goods.” Worse still, when the people went to Wuhan Jiufengshan Cemetery of Revolutionary Martyrs in February this year to pay respect to Li on the first anniversary of his death, they discovered Li’s name on the martyr list at the front gate has been covered with white tape.

There is the rise of “Tobacco Academician” and “Baijiu Academician,” but the developer of antimalarial drugs has been forgotten. Can we no longer distinguish whose “contribution” is harmful or beneficial to people’s health? The academician using the Wuhan virus to earn money and fame got a statue, but the one who sleeps six feet under for the sake of people’s health has his name wiped out. Do we still not realize this is the Chinese academician system, the Chinese political system?

(Lau Juk, Freelance writer)

