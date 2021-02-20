By Fong Yuen

The Hong Kong government has submitted the Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2020 to the Legislative Council, authorizing the Secretary for Security to make regulations to enable the Director of Immigration to obtain information on passengers and crew members of flights, and to ban the carriage of relevant persons on flights.

In a written submission by the Hong Kong Bar Association, it pointed out that the amendments would authorize the Registrar to prohibit anyone from leaving Hong Kong, but have not provided any legitimate reasons or safeguard measures to prevent abuse of power. The Association compared that to authorizing the Secretary for Security to “apparently unfettered power”, which is a worrisome situation.

The Security Bureau of the Government responded that the advanced passenger information system is intended to require the provision of passenger information on flights heading to Hong Kong and not those departing. The Bureau said that the right of Hong Kong residents to enter or leave Hong Kong would not be affected.

As such, why not explicitly specify “those entering” in the Bill, instead of leaving it vaguely as “relevant persons”? “Relevant persons” means all persons, including persons who are leaving.

The Hong Kong Customs has always had the power to refuse entry of foreigners. In 2008, Pan Qing, president of Asia-Pacific Human Rights Foundation, and Qin Jin, chairman of the Federation for a Democratic China Australia flew from Taiwan to Hong Kong and were refused entry; In 2011, Wang Dan came to Hong Kong to join the memorial of Szeto Wah and was also refused entry; in 2017, Benedict Rogers, member of the British Conservative Party, was refused entry and deported from Hong Kong on the grounds that he had criticized the human rights situation in Hong Kong; in 2019, Ukrainian Katerina Samara, along with nine others, were refused entry on the grounds that they were suspected have attempting to join the protest in Hong Kong.

The Immigration Department explained that in accordance with the Immigration Ordinance, Chapter 115 of the Laws of Hong Kong, any visitor to Hong Kong must undergo immigration inspection and questioning. Each case of entry will be handled in accordance with the law and the established policies, with the individual circumstance to be considered, before a decision to approve or deny entry is made. In other words, the Immigration Department has always had the power to refuse certain people from entering Hong Kong. Then, why would the government need to amend the immigration regulations and authorize the Director of Immigration to prohibit the carriage of “relevant persons” on flights?

The only explanation can only be that this amendment is not aimed at people entering, but those who are leaving. It is because the authority that aims at people entering has always been granted by the immigration regulations. It is only the people who are leaving that are not subject to the immigration regulations. A sword dance with hidden motives. The government’s intention is plainly laid out before our eyes.

For Hong Kong residents who are involved in criminal cases, the court can issue different ways such as the confiscation of passports, and restriction of residence in order to ban them from leaving. The government can even install monitoring systems and block roads to restrict personal freedom as a response. All existing legal and administrative measures are sufficient to prevent the suspects from leaving Hong Kong on their own. There is simply no need to layer the authorization.

If there have always been ways to refuse entry, and those charged with criminal cases have no freedom to leave, then this new amendment is clearly aimed at those innocent citizens not charged with anything, except for being a thorn in the side of the government. The government wants to handle these people, but there is no legal evidence. The government does not want to let them leave, therefore authorizes the Director of Immigration to act on the spot to detain those who annoy the government. To avoid being too obvious, add a drop of obscurity to the target subject of the law so as to avoid doubts from the legal profession and the public.

Granted the authority, the Director of Immigration has the right to restrict anyone from leaving the city at any moment. There is this “valiant” one, slap him the excuse of disturbing public order; there is this “peaceful-rational” one, slap him the charge of colluding with foreign forces. From now on, government employees, professionals in politics, business, finance, and medical, even any ordinary citizen, might lose the freedom of entry and exit. Whoever the government wants to detain, there will be a way. When someone is forbidden from leaving the city, the reason will not have to be announced, and of course there will be no way of appealing. With this, the expansion of the government’s power is unstoppable, and for Hongkongers’ freedom, “that’s it”!

Another fresh, bloody gash down Hongkongers’ freedom by the Carrie Lam administration. Through mandatory oath-taking of the civil servants, the control of the media, persecution of journalists, brainwashing education in schools, and restriction of exit, the government has wielded its knife after Hongkongers’ freedom of speech personal freedom, freedom of assembly, and freedom of entry and exit, slash after slash. The great tree of freedom under which Hongkongers have been chilling in the shade is soon to collapse.

With a one-sided, pro-government Legislative Council, there has been no stopping to the government’s amendments of the law. Without parliamentary democracy, the government has absolute power. The Sino-British Joint Declaration has been torn into pieces, and the Basic Law only exists in name. A century ago, Sun Yat-sen devoted himself to constitutional democracy, and no progress has been made to this day. This is the sorrow of the Chinese people. Hongkongers are determined to fight for democracy, and this, too, is the reason.

