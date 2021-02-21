Just as Edward Yau put it, bringing in an outsider civil servant to run RTHK is nothing new. Right, having zero media experience to lead the media is not just in RTHK; moreover, what RTHK needs most is management. The new Director of Broadcasting was a deputy secretary through the civil servant system. He has had not a blunder in his management, and carried out his boss’ orders through and through. Definitely a first choice for the HKSAR government.

RTHK has spent its days among reviews after reviews, and there is even an advisory committee above the Director of Broadcasting. Despite all that, RTHK was producing these programs with such quality, it was expected that those who were offended would complain. To capture this valiant, disobedient Monkey King, there is of course the advisory committee – the magical circlet.

For Secretary Yau, the RTHK Carter is the magical circlet. This charter is not an agreed agreement, but a binding agreement. RTHK has editorial autonomy, but it cannot deviate from its duty to the public. According to the Charter’s chapter 2, item B, to achieve the purposes as the public service broadcaster, one of the missions is to “promote understanding of our community, our nation and the world through accurate and impartial news, information, perspectives and analyses”.

To understand the nation with a deep understanding, even if you’re allowed the interview, reporting it will be a very risky maneuver. There’s perspective, but there is also the need for impartiality, let alone analyses. When we talk about the information of the encounters of the human rights lawyers, what kind of analyses can be deemed impartial? If one considers the opinion of the advisory committee, then it is of course that the nation has its own difficulties in maintaining national stability, let alone the fact that all of those lawyers are scammers? When one cannot achieve perspective, or enough impartiality, both are still in violation of the Charter. Two sins, take your pick, you lose.

And there’s the understanding of the world. RTHK stopped all BBC broadcasts, and it does not matter whose decision that was. Whose fault is it when both are public service broadcasters, but the produced programs are regarded by the Chinese government as “misinformation, unfairness, and biased views”? However, no matter how sub-par this news organization, with all of its malicious intentions towards China, Hong Kong citizens not only have the right to know, but this is also in line with the Charter to “engender a sense of citizenship and national identity”. These foreign forces’ determination to destroy us! The top management did a great job.

Such a pity when RTHK violated the protocol that Hong Kong is not governed by the mainland’s broadcasting policies by following the footsteps of China’s National Radio and Television Administration. RTHK thus opened up pandora’s box of the needlessness of two systems within one country. In broadcasting freedom, there’s you in me only, not me in you.

The Charter states to “promote understanding of the concept of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and its implementation in Hong Kong.” The suspension of BBC’s broadcast demonstrated to the public that the implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” is in fact the two systems within one country, one is the restriction of the broadcast of the corrupt foreign forces that is applauded by all, and the other is one that causes a strong reaction from the citizens, and RTHK surrenders. As a result, the sense of national identity has thus weakened. Two sins, take your pick, you lose.

The emperor must be ecstatic.

(Albert Leung is an award-winning lyricist and writer.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play