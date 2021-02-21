This is an eternal problem for journalists - when the underprivileged and those who live the most marginal existence have grievances, journalists, in the spirit of their mission to “give a voice to the voiceless,” will listen and write about them. However, regardless of whether it is the rich and powerful or the grassroots, they often have their own stories, and it is difficult to authenticate them, so how should they be reported?

For example, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and abuse in prison usually take place in dark and hidden corners with little evidence of video and audio recordings, and it is generally difficult to verify what the victims say. However, if we only report on such cases when there is solid evidence, many of these tragedies will not see the light of day. A good example of such controversy is the BBC’s coverage of the widespread rape rumors in Xinjiang’s “re-education camps.”

In the BBC’s Xinjiang report, the main interviewees were named and told their stories of sexual abuse in person. Those who believe will always believe. They will maintain that the victims were shamed in such a way that it would be difficult for them to have a foothold in the Islamic cultural community if it were made public, yet they still have the courage to speak out. The pain and anguish must be deep. Those who do not believe will never believe, such as the official Chinese rebuttal that the story was fabricated by the subjects simply to obtain refugee status.

In the face of a closed government, the reporters tried to verify the limited information available. The best way to do this was to probe different sources and corroborate them to make sure it was not a one-sided story. The BBC reporters were able to get at least three people to corroborate their story. One of them, a former detainee who was willing to come forward, described her assigned duties in the camp, which were to remove the tops of the female inmates and handcuff them before the men entered the room. The reporters also made use of satellite imagery analyzed by the BBC and immigration records to confirm that the details matched. Skeptics argue that none of these are conclusive evidence, and they may even be part of a defamation conspiracy.

It is good to be skeptical, just don’t have double standards. The same doubts are also applicable to China’s official statements as the media are not credible given they are all mouthpieces of the party and state. The state media photographed the “vocational education and training centers” as if they were a paradise, which is also a one-sided statement. If things are open and above board, why are reporters restricted from reporting freely? Why is the internet blocked and speech silenced? If they want to “educate” the ethnic minorities to “combat extremism,” why are they not voluntary and why are they locked up in heavily guarded barracks?

A powerful government has the responsibility to clear the air. However, it is not by holding a press conference and reprimanding the slanderous allegations in wolf-warrior style. If the truth is on their side, they can openly and honestly allow people to conduct independent investigations or invite foreign journalists to cover the story freely. Even the devious and dirty U.S. empire allows Chinese journalists to roam freely in the country. Having confidence in the system, there is no need to be afraid.

On one side, there is a powerful force with extraordinary power, centralized authority, monopoly of the media, control of technology, and no checks and balances; on the other side, there are the suppressed, marginalized, and silenced religious and cultural minorities. Given the disparity of the strong and the weak, although both sides may concoct lies for their own interests, the appropriate course of action for the media is to give the benefit of the doubt to the weak, to verify as much as possible, and to let the voiceless speak out, instead of waiting for the so-called “official truth.”

The truth in the world often exists in a corner that is hard to reach, and it is the role of journalists to lay the traces under the sun in the hope of getting closer to the truth.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

