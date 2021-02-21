A large scale of social movement is still happening in Myanmar as I am writing. An extremely high proportion of Myanmar people are against the military Government. All walks of life seem to be determined to defend democracy.

Just a few months ago, there was another large social movement in Thailand as well. Hong Kongers showed a lot of support to Thai people. However, Hong Kongers seem to show less concern for the Myanmar movement. I posted news from Myanmar on social media and got very little feedback. Probably it’s because of Lunar New Year Holiday. But I speculate it’s due to the lack of connection between Hong Kong and Myanmar which is not a hot spot for tourism.

I have never been to Myanmar. I confess. I considered joining a meditation camp in Myanmar a few years ago since I practiced a way of meditation called Vipassana. It is a specially designed meditation which is rather suitable for people living in the city. Usually it takes one and half hours to two hours. To put it simply, the meditator has to focus on the sensation of breathing for the whole process. Mindfulness is the key. It requires the meditator to breathe in and out at a rapid pace for the first forty-five minutes. In the next forty-five minutes, the meditator just stays still and calm. The first forty-five minutes is very useful to get a busy mind into the condition of meditation.

Vipassana was developed by Sunlun Sayadaw who was born in middle Burma. He was a legend. It’s said that one day someone told him he would die at the age of 40 something. As he was really afraid of death, he practiced meditation hard every day. Then he gradually developed this method and attained the first three stages of enlightenment quickly. He joined a monastery to be an arhat later. Finally, he passed away at 74 and his body is still kept at the Sunlun Monastery. Visiting the Monastery is on my wish list.

Some may be surprised the monks are also joining the movement. People may hold the impression that Buddhist monks stay away from mundane daily life. Actually, there is a term ‘Engaged Buddhism’ coined by the exiled Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh. (Thich Nhat Hanh has many stories that we can learn from. I may share more in the future). Engaged Buddhism means to urge the Buddhists to apply their insights from meditation and dharma teachings to social situations. The philosophy behind this is whenever there are sufferings around the Buddhists, they should not turn their blind eyes to those sufferings, especially one of the main objectives of Buddhism is to alleviate the sufferings of all the living things. Moreover, when the Buddhists have a profound insight into the sufferings of the society, they would find the injustice is rooted in the social structure. Therefore, the monks should not run away from the people; on the contrary, they have to adopt non-violence acts to seek a way out of the plight.

One of the things I find amazing regarding the movement in Myanmar is their high participation rate. It is said that it’s almost impossible to find a person of the camp of ‘blue ribbon’. However, Myanmar people still feel pessimistic as they experienced many failures in history. We, Hong Kongers, can show more concern about what is happening there, at least.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play