Vaccines are the most effective weapon against the pandemic of the novel coronavirus. Although the epidemic in Taiwan is extremely mild compared to international ones, we still need to rely on vaccines to put up a defense to protect what we have achieved and to resume our pace of global exchanges. Objectively speaking, the reality is that Taiwan has temporarily encountered challenges in the research and development of a vaccine and in the procurement of one. Citizens have all the right to be anxious when they see that other countries have started their jabs while Taiwan is still wanting for vaccines amidst all kinds of chaotic and uncertain messages. The government has been under a lot of pressure, and some opinion leaders from the opposition further have complicated the question by proposing opening up the market to vaccines from China.

Based on many scientific and non-scientific factors, if Taiwan can obtain enough European and American vaccines in time, the vast majority of the Taiwanese people (including those who think that Chinese vaccines should be introduced) will choose ones from Europe or the U.S., which are generally considered to have better effects and more reliable quality. Chinese-made vaccines will not even be considered.

The Importation of Vaccines Is Politicized

However, when Taiwan was unable to obtain sufficient vaccines from Europe or the U.S. in a timely manner like many other countries, the government with or without intention blamed it on the obstruction from China to dispel suspicions of their impotence. They also showed complete denial of the quality of vaccines from China. Some politicians in the ruling party insinuated that those who want to introduce Chinese vaccines are out of personal economic or political interests. The issue of vaccines is therefore tainted with strong political overtones.

However, apart from the serial obstructions in the purchase of the BNT’s vaccines from Germany, whose exclusive rights in Asia were licensed to a Chinese company, the purchase of other vaccines from Europe or the U.S. has also been bumpy, often done passively.

In addition, people in many countries, including China, have not yet reported any large-scale “disaster” after they were given vaccines produced in China. Not only do European and American experts believe that more attention should be paid to the vaccines produced in China and Russia, but the ministers of health and foreign affairs of Peru were even forced to resign because they rushed to receive vaccines imported from China, which was considered an abuse of privilege.

It is obvious that even if the effect of Chinese vaccines is not as powerful as European and American products in terms of scientific data, the overall result is still within the acceptable range in various countries. If they are completely excluded from our candidate list, is it beneficial to our emergent demands and reactions in case the epidemic starts to spread? The answer is not definite.

Commenting on the issue, some Kuomintang (KMT) politicians such as former President Ma Ying-jeou always thought they knew better and proposed that Cross-Strait relations would be improved if our market is open up for Chinese vaccines. Even if their intention was benign, they obviously prescribed a wrong remedy and only made the problem even more unclear.

Vaccines Not a Tool for Cross-Strait Relations

The only function of vaccines is to ensure the health and safety of the people. The only thing we should insist on is that the effect and quality of the vaccine must meet the standard, and the choice is made based on scientific assessment. Vaccines are not a tool for Cross-Strait relations, let alone a means for politicians to express their opinions or convey political messages to a certain side.

KMT politicians have always habitually and unconditionally voiced their affinity to Beijing on any issue involving China, whether it is economy, culture, education, politics, national defense, or security. If now they are even being brainless and boneless when it comes to vaccines and preventing the epidemic, how could they ditch their label of pro-China? How are they different from the other extreme of blindly anti-China?

The fight between the ruling and the opposition parties over the topic of vaccines has failed to address the core of the people’s real concern: a meaningful discussion and debate about the effectiveness and timeliness of the prevention and fight against the epidemic. On the contrary, they have been mixing the issue with their irresponsibilities and various irrelevant political agenda. This has also been the usual case over the years whenever Taiwan is faced with major issues, that politicians would spend a lot of time talking, escalating social conflicts while the country’s problems remain unsolved. Isn’t it enough? Aren’t we fed up? More importantly, is this going to continue? Wouldn’t you worry?

