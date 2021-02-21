Astronauts in outer space might have seen a Texas unseen in decades. This week, millions of Texas civilians are getting the full effect of a snowstorm often only visible in the North. Within several days, temperature drooped to as low as -19°C, and nearly 4 million families lived without water or electricity. Republican Congressman Daniel Crenshaw faulted the malfunctioning of frozen wind turbines as the leading cause of the power outage, which, after reporting, turned into waves of criticisms against green energy. Many in Taiwan echo such criticisms. They considered green energy as unstainable or outright propaganda by the “leftist” party.

Crenshaw’s criticism is off base. According to NBC, wind power only accounted for a fraction of the dysfunctional generators (less than one-tenth, to be exact), whereas the major gap seems to result from thermal power plants stopped functioning. Currently, according to the state government, the state’s mix of energy sources is: wind 20%, nuclear 11%, coal 20%, natural gas 47%, and solar and others 2%. Therefore, blaming the outage all on winds is inaccurate.

The major difference between the left and right spectrum of ideologies is that leftists advocate for government intervention on the economy and social policies, while those on the right want the exact opposite. In fact, the central issue that gives rise to the power outage in Texas has little to do with too much government intervention (as the conservatives are arguing now), but too little of it. The power grid in Texas is the only one in the United States that is unrestricted by federal regulation. That is why the grid in Texas did not have antifreeze protection – a mandatory federal requirement.

The state of Texas has long upheld the philosophy of deregulation. It believes that the market should determine how environmental and green energy regulations are made. However, when extreme weather is more common in today’s world, this unforeseen snowstorm led to the recent catastrophe, and Texas is clearly not immune to it.

Let us examine Taiwan in light of Texas. This August, the Taiwanese are going to cast a vote on a referendum on restarting the fourth nuclear plant. If passed, it would derail the energy goal of the current administration: no nuclear power by 2025 and green energy approaching 20% of electricity generation.

Currently, nuclear takes less than 10% of total power in Taiwan. However, public understanding of energy policy often rests on inaccurate facts and beliefs, as it requires expertise, domain knowledge and can be quite distant from daily lives. In a 2018 survey by Risk Society and Policy Research Center (RSPRC) at National Taiwan University, only less than a third of respondents knew that coal is Taiwan’s major source of electricity; another 44% chose nuclear, which is in line with high public support for using nuclear power.

In the 2018 referendum, the pro-nuclear side won a landslide victory, prompting the government to remove the nuclear-free target of 2025 stated in the law. Two years have elapsed since the referendum. However, we do not see a clear blueprint for the administration’s energy policy or any effort to educate the public about relevant policies. At the very least, the government should disabuse faulty concepts such as “go green with nuclear,” or at least increase public awareness that the industry structures for green and nuclear energies are not complementary. To put it bluntly, given its different concerns of risks, few countries would support a policy to use nuclear energy to “breed” green energy. We argue that the government should do more on communicating with people about the energy policy.

The Biden administration has prioritized combating climate changes and mandated all government agencies to incorporate climate change into their policy planning process, a strategy known as the whole-of-government approach. The other two issues that adopt the same approach are dealing with China and combating Covid-19. Concerns about these issues should be universal; Taiwan should also pay close attention to them.

For politics in Taiwan, a new phenomenon worth mentioning is the regrouping of party affiliation and issue. In the past one or two years, many Taiwanese are highly supportive of the Trump administration because of its pro-Taiwan policies. However, how the Taiwanese view Trump and the GOP have gradually expanded from foreign policy to include domestic political issues; specifically, some citizens seem to have picked GOP’s conservative ideology and political agenda, especially regarding views of green energy and racial relations.

In terms of foreign policy, the difference between Democrats and Republicans is often negligible. Most foreign policy has a predictable level of continuity between administrations. For instance, since coming into office, Biden has repeatedly stressed the importance of responding to China’s rise. His Secretary of State, Blinken, even went on record to say that Trump has set an excellent example in dealing with China. Issues, where partisan differences are likely to be visible, are the development of green energy, global warming, income redistribution, social welfare, and other social issues.

The GOP (or conservatives) generally denies the existence of global warming. They also believe that the market should determine the development of the green industry – environmental regulations are unnecessary. In comparison, the current administration in Taiwan sits closer to the liberal side, promoting policies such as raising the minimum wage, promulgating redistribute policies, increasing social welfare, apologizing to aboriginal groups for wrongdoings, elevating the status of minorities, and most iconic, legalizing same-sex marriage. In fact, what people in Taiwan are most proud of – the universal healthcare system – is an absolutely leftist policy. For liberal policy, such a proposal will not be necessarily popular. Healthcare has always been a hotly debated issue in general elections, and any plan that resembles universal healthcare will often be criticized as leftist or even communist. In fact, left and right is simply two poles on an ideology spectrum and cannot be applied to other topics (such as China policy). Many in Taiwan seemed to lump these two spectrums together, which inevitably taints their views for each.

In the next several months, the Taiwanese will witness several referendums on restarting the fourth nuclear power plant and stopping American pork importation. Both results are likely to have a long-lasting impact on Taiwan’s energy policy, economic development, and US-Taiwan relations. For these referendums to accurately reflect the will of the public, it is important to get facts right to have an effective and meaningful debate. What is happening in Texas and the ensuing energy debate ought to teach us this valuable lesson.

(Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove

Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn)

