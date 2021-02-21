Attending his first NATO ministerial summit this week, new U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin politely pushed his European counterparts to pay more attention to China’s growing security challenge.

It’s an uncomfortable topic for the vast majority of NATO’s 30 member states. Because to take China more seriously would also mean NATO members like Germany accepting two difficult truths.

First, the truth that China represents a strategic threat as much as it does an economic partner. Second, the truth that countering China’s challenge will require more defense investments. With most of these leaders committed to ratifying the European Union trade deal recently agreed with Xi Jinping, the prospect of viewing Beijing as a threat is not a desirable one. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany is well aware that Xi is highly sensitive to perceived insults.

But the challenge for NATO leaders like Merkel is that they’re now dealing with the Biden administration rather than the Trump administration.

That means they are no longer able to simply dismiss Washington’s ideas out of hand. After all, European leaders have spent the past month shouting from the rooftops how the transatlantic alliance has been reborn. How they’re desperate to forge new consensus with Washington on matters of shared concern. They know that to dismiss Washington’s very real concerns over China would send a clear signal to the Biden administration that Europe is not serious about rebuilding transatlantic relations.

It would risk Biden’s moving to oppose the EU’s other priorities. These include the desire for a new digital tax system, and the completion of the Russian Nord Stream II energy pipeline. Put simply, America’s allies have their own reasons to get the Biden relationship off to a positive start. But even if the Europeans will be reluctant to take Xi’s security challenges more seriously beyond words, the Biden administration has an ace card up its sleeve.

Namely, Xi.

Whether in terms of his imperial efforts to seize vast areas of international waters in the South China Sea, his endemic theft of western intellectual property, his industrial espionage campaigns, or his threats to destroy Taiwan, the reality of Xi’s threats are clear. It is thus not easy for European leaders to respond to American warnings about these concerns and respond along the lines of, “But, but, but, we are asking Xi to be nicer.”

That takes us to the second challenge facing NATO leaders on China. The need for greater defense investments.

The Trump administration pushed hard for each of its European allies to meet the basic NATO target of 2%-of-GDP spending on defense. But most still fall far short of this target. By now threading NATO’s relevance into concerns related to China, the Biden administration can advance the Trump administration’s argument in a slightly more polite manner. By making clear that the United States expects allies to support its security concerns in return for America’s continued security guarantee in Europe, Biden pushes allied governments to allocate more into defense platforms that can support NATO globally. This is a powerful argument in that, for all French president Emmanuel Macron’s claims of building a defense-independent Europe, the U.S. military remains the indispensable deterrent-defeat mechanism standing in Vladimir Putin’s way. European leaders know this, even if they are not terribly inclined to admit it.

In practical terms, America’s expectation of a new NATO focus on China means the Europeans investing in more warships, intelligence and refueling aircraft, and fewer ground forces. This bears note because too many European militaries are used by their governments as employment programs rather than defense forces.

Regardless, the basic point is this: Biden is forcing his European allies to recognize a tangible truth of how the U.S. now views the NATO alliance. No longer is the alliance solely a marker for strong U.S.-European relations and the ability of American forces to deter a Russian invasion. It is those things, but also the ability and willingness of NATO allies to support the U.S.-led liberal international order. And in 2021, the greatest threat to that order is not Moscow, it is Beijing.

European leaders have some tough choices to make.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

