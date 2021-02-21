According to the media reports, China and India have reached an agreement after nine rounds of negotiations. They will withdraw their troops at the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso Lake in the east of Ladakh in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner. The deployment and state will resume back to how it was before the dispute last year. In addition to the original outposts, the previous strategic deployment in response to the war between the two countries, such as the main battle vehicle of the PLA’s 76th Group Army Heavy Combined Arms Brigade, has also begun to withdraw. The main battle vehicles deployed by India have also returned to their original station. The withdrawal of both countries’ military now would prevent their soldiers stationed on the mountain from suffering in the freezing winter weather and could temporarily ease the border dispute.

There are always some small conflicts at the China-India border from time to time. As both sides have been restraint, the conflicts only involve unarmed combat or stone-throwing usually and would not become a military dispute. During the Pangong Tso Lake incident last year, each side has mobilized over a hundred people who attacked each other with batons or shields, which led to dozens of deaths and escalated the dispute at the western section of the China-India border. Even the precaution status in the eastern part of southern Tibet has gone up.

The Pangong Tso Lake incident seemed to be a confrontation between the two military sides triggered by their border forces’ active defending of their territorial sovereignty. But as Xi Jinping faces the power challenges within his party and the elevated situation of the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, he has to remain tough and refuse to give in, and avoiding the escalation of disputes that might turn into a regional war, which would attract the intervention from the strong, regional power.

From the perspective of China’s foreign affairs situation, if a war breaks out with India because of border issues, it is like setting fire everywhere, and harmful to the strategic environment China is currently in. India’s military establishment and weapons are more traditional but with a larger quantity. Once the Dassault rafale has been deployed, China might not win. Also, China has deployed many border troops in Xinjiang and Tibet military regions, and with the two group army from the Western Theater Command, there will not be an immediate outcome if the two countries go into war. Besides, regardless of who won the minor dispute at Pangong Tso Lake, it would not help the border issue. They would still have to cease-fire and negotiate to resolve the original problem.

Sovereignty and national pride are the factors that caused the China-India border issue. Both sides dare not to go on full-on warfare but are unwilling to be the first to call it off. In the end, the final solution was to resume the border situation back to how it was. Although China entered India’s territory powerfully and won during the border war with India in 1962, it retreated to the original line of actual control and has returned the captured personnel and weapons to India. Therefore, it is rational to predict the Pangong Tso Lake dispute would not escalate because no one has opened fire.

However, China continues to expand its infrastructure and strengthen its deployment capability to resolve the China-India border issue. India must simultaneously upgrade its counter-action, which has made the border issue the largest variable of the China-India conflict. The only way to stabilize the border situation within a short time is for both sides to stop strengthening their border reinforcement and deployment and restrict the standard operating procedures for patrol and station on both sides by negotiation.

After completing the military structural reform, the Chinese military has improved in terms of organization, joint operations, combat readiness training, and weapons and equipment performance. Its combat organization and coordination became more flexible after finishing the formation of the combined arms brigade. The Indian military maintains the formation of mountain strikes corps, but a bigger formation means more people. The ability and degree of joint operations are slightly insufficient. The Indian military is establishing an integrated operations group formation and hopes to strengthen the combat ability of collaboration of different forces. However, not all troops have popularized such formation.

When the level of China-India border dispute rises, the building of a quadrilateral security architecture of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia led by the U.S. has made cooperation between the U.S. and India closer. Security issues of the Indo-Pacific region, such as the East China Sea, Korean Peninsula, Taiwan Strait, South China Sea, and China-India border, need the integration of the regional countries. Taiwan has no diplomatic or alliance relations with these four countries, but there is a lot of room for security cooperation due to the geostrategic interests, especially with India. Apart from economy and trade, Taiwan and India should deepen their exchanges and cooperation in cybersecurity, semiconductor technology, military equipment development, intelligence exchange, and language training.

(Shen Ming-shih, part-time Associate Professor at the Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Tamkang University, Taiwan.)

