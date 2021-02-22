Since Biden took office as the U.S. President, there have been many discussions on whether his government would be much different from Trump’s in dealing with the economy and trade relations with China in the future. But at the end of last year, Biden indicated that he would not immediately remove the tariffs on China. He also said, during an interview with CNN, that China will pay a price for its human rights abuses. That means the U.S. government will not alter the direction of its economic, trade, and foreign policies on China much, but perhaps the means would be somewhat different.

Perhaps Biden’s government would follow the specification of international organizations or have more discussions and consensus with its main alliance. In other words, China will not face less pressure from the new U.S. government.

Nevertheless, the fourth annual session of the National People’s Congress will take place on March 5. Everyone’s attention is still on the 14th Five-Year-Plan and the draft of the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, especially on how the economic growth model and technological self-reliance of the dual circulation policy (DCP) can be achieved.

The economic growth model of international circulation can be achieved only if built on a good economic and trade relationship between China and other countries. Whether the international circulation can exert its effect can be observed from three perspectives.

First of all, Biden’s started his term as the U.S. President by rejoining the Paris Agreement. Climate change and green energy will be one of the main focuses of Biden’s government. The stability of the green energy supply caused some debates when the snowstorm attacked Texas recently. But the necessary preparation for climate change would still be what Biden’s government concentrates on in the future.

Therefore, the question of how to maintain environmental sustainability will be unavoidable in any future interaction the U.S. has with other countries, which includes China. Under these circumstances, China will be facing a big challenge because it has, in the past, ignored the environmental externalities and allowed manufacturers to use production methods that have lower production costs so the Chinese exporters could be more competitive.

China is paying more attention to the environmental issue, but its environmental requirement is still insufficient compared to its major trading rivals. China already has a huge influence on the world’s economy, the environmental issue could be another focal point when Biden’s government deals with the problems between the U.S. and China.

Secondly, what Biden said in the CNN interview that China should pay more attention to human rights, was similar to the European Parliament passing the resolution on Jan. 21 to condemn Beijing’s suppression of Hong Kong pro-democracy people and call on the EU to sanction the Chinese and Hong Kong officials. The EU Parliament also bluntly said the “China-EU Comprehensive Agreement on Investment” will make the EU lose its credibility on the human rights issue.

If China continues to use tactics that are against human rights, the European Parliament would not agree with the “China-EU Comprehensive Agreement on Investment,” and the U.S. will not overlook that. It is worrying that, under the current political system in China, if more attention is paid to human rights, it would threaten the stability of the CCP’s regime. It can be proved by how China suppressed Hong Kong’s anti-ELAB movement.

Lastly, the Chinese government has high expectations on the One Belt One Road initiative, an external expansion plan. The majority of the countries involved are underdeveloped countries. What China wants from these countries could be more political than economic benefits. Some countries are already reviewing their cooperation with China. For example, the Malaysian Prime Minister threatened to cancel the partnership in 2018 to force China to lower the price; the Australian Prime Minister also indicated he would cancel the agreement Victoria has signed with China. The pledge of the Australian government and the trade sanctions China applied on Australia have clearly indicated that the China-Australia relations can no longer be repaired.

Besides, the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia will be holding an online summit to discuss the security issue of the Indo-Pacific region. From the above perspective, China’s continued antagonism with other countries is disadvantageous to its international circulation promotion to drive economic growth.

Unlike China, the reliance of various countries on Taiwan’s chips will not change much in a short time, and the soundness of Taiwan’s medical environment and infrastructure greatly reduces the uncertainty of foreign and Taiwan manufacturers’ cooperation. Moreover, Taiwan has a democratic system similar to Europe and the U.S., which gives the countries working with Taiwan’s manufacturers more guarantees. If the government continues to provide the manufacturers with assistance on industrial upgrades, Taiwan being in the supply chain will gain more trust from other countries. There will be more investment and job opportunities in Taiwan, and Taiwan’s economic autonomy will also increase. This type of development model is the correct economic circulation and why Taiwan’s economic growth rate exceeded China last year.

(Tsai Ming-fang, Professor at Department of Industrial Economics, Tamkang University, Taiwan.)

