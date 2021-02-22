by Lo Fung

The RTHK review report rustled up by Carrie Lam’s government has “found” many wrongdoings of RTHK, which is not surprising. After all, when the boss appoints someone to review the staff, whether it is a government department or a private company, the person appointed must complete the mission and find some “mistakes.” Otherwise, that person might also get into trouble. Therefore the whole RTHK review is just a show with the presumption of guilt. However, even the outcome is as expected, the way the government retaliates RTHK is still too ugly and irrational. It has not adhered to the proper procedures, never mind the procedural justice!

From British Hong Kong to the Special Administrative Region era, the government has done countless reviews on policies, social problems, and institutional reform. Let’s not discuss whether the results contributed to anything, but the review procedures should at least follow some principles used by the British government, such as independence, transparency, right to reply, etc. However, the RTHK review published by the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau was done only by the Administrative Officer and civil servants. There are no media people, no one from the academic, legal, or business sectors. There is no involvement from anyone outside of the government. The independence of the review is next to zero.

In terms of transparency, there should be some public discussions. The people in charge of the review should conduct dialogues with the citizens so that the society could understand the direction and actual content of the report on RTHK, a public service broadcaster with over 90 years of history. Instead, it seems the whole review was done in secret. Neither the people within the industry, the staff, nor the citizens know about the discussion points and progress. Then suddenly, the government presented the report and convicted RTHK of various crimes.

What I cannot understand is that the report has omitted the name of the people in charge of the review. The Secretary and Permanent Secretary who published the report, at first tried to change the subject, then pretended they did not hear the journalists’ questions and would not say who was in the review committee. Only the government knows why the committee members list has to be kept in the dark, but it reflects the lack of transparency of the RTHK review.

There is also no “right to reply.” Only one-sided criticism and accusations are in the report without giving the management and union of RTHK a chance to explain or argue. There is no recognition of RTHK’s achievements and works, just a depressingly short objective narrative. This review report looks like a combined copy of the indictment and judgment. The defendant that is RTHK has no choice but to be presumed guilty. Leung Ka-wing, Director of Broadcasting and the head of RTHK, bore the brunt and stepped down from his position.

On the other hand, the “crimes” listed in the review report are only half-truths. The areas involved are from overall management to specific operations, which makes RTHK seems evil and rotten. But at a closer look, most accusations are either based on an ever-changing standard or pure slander. The accusation of RTHK using a large amount of, or even heavily relying on, contract and part-time staff is the prime example of the ever-changing standard.

RTHK has always been criticized by the broadcasting and business sectors that it is too stiff, too inflexible, lagging behind the market development, not quick enough, lacks creativity...etc. In the last 20 years, numerous people in the business sector and pro-Beijing camp lawmakers called for RTHK reform to minimize its bureaucratic image. Even the government senior officials joined in and asked RTHK to follow the trend, become more market-oriented, and introduce more new people instead of overly relying on civil servants to reduce expenses. Because of this guiding ideology, RTHK has gradually broken its old-fashioned framework and started cutting the number of civil servants. It employed more part-time and contract staff to control expenses and also introduced new concepts and ideas to keep up with the market and the citizens’ taste changes.

Just because of the change in the political situation, Beijing and Carrie Lam’s government wanted to punish RTHK, which honored its duty during the anti-ELAB movement. So not only they had not recognized the reform in the last decade, but they also claimed the reform is the worst crime that has to be overthrown. They said someone must be held accountable and blamed on the contract system and contract staff. Is this reckless, ever-changing standard of a review reasonable? Can it convince the employees and the public?

What equally ridiculous is the review accused RTHK of being too slow and insincere when responding to complaints. That Permanent Secretary with the surname Leung even used a particular complaint as incriminating evidence, saying no one was held accountable even the complaint had not been responded to over half a year ago. But Mr. Leung, being a senior Administrative Officer, should have known the government and public sector take a long time to handle complaints. The police force that Lam relies on could easily take one, two years to deal with complaints related to police officers, sometimes even over three years. RTHK is also a public sector. Even if it doesn’t deal with complaints “carefully and rigorously” like the police force, it still has to follow detailed and complicated procedures. Besides, many civil servants have been working from home because of the severity of the epidemic situation last year, so the productivity is understandably lower. Why did Mr. Leung only criticize RTHK? What other reason can it be, apart from Mr. Leung being bias and unfair?

From the setup of the review report, it seems the contract and part-time staff have become a thorn in the eye and the source of crimes. It will be difficult for those who dare to be innovative and speak up to stay on, including Nabela Qoser, who was forced to extend her probation period. And RTHK will soon become the “yes man” for the Chief Executive and senior government officials.

