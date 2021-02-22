Before the Lunar New Year, I wrote in my column that the U.S. new social media app Clubhouse had created a brief chance for the users in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan to breach China’s Great Firewall and exchange communication. A day after my article was published, Clubhouse was banned in China. Users in China have to use VPN to reenter the app. Mobile phone numbers registered in China can no longer receive invitation codes. Clubhouse, CH—the shorthand for Clubhouse, and others are seen as sensitive, and thereby disappear from China’s social media platform Weibo. This is not unexpected.

The question of when a Chinese version of Clubhouse will emerge is being hotly debated among Chinese investors and product managers. Under strict censorship, the pseudo-question sounds more like cold comfort. Since audio chat and live streaming are in real-time, it is technically impossible to censor the content in advance. It is no exception in China. If a Chinese version of Clubhouse were to be created—in fact, there was one and was taken off the shelf a long time ago, it would look way different. Before Clubhouse was blocked, the short-lived, heated exchange of views on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Cross-Strait relations, Tibet and Tiananmen massacre formed what a sociologist in the U.S. called “a Habermas moment in the Chinese community.” After the ban is in place, will the Clubhouse craze phase-out among Chinese users? Will the new type of social network based on voice open up new potentials and inspire new forms for future media?

I see three short-term effects generated by the Clubhouse craze. The bonanza will return to normal over time, but it predicts the advent of three fundamental paradigm shifts, all of which have an enormous impact on information dissemination.

First, a new global social platform will arise. In its early developing stage, it is more likely to draw attention from the deprived, marginalized, less competitive young generation who have been ignored and suppressed in the well-established networks (e.g., Facebook, Twitter and traditional mass media). Unlike key opinion leaders who are seen as winners on the established networks, the deprived are consciously looking for new platforms, growing with them and sharing the benefits incurred during the growth. Among the Chinese users of Clubhouse, it is particularly evident that the voice from women and ethnic minorities is receiving much more attention. Many of the users said they “heard the voice from Uyghurs and feminists” for the first time in their life.

Secondly, before Clubhouse is driven to pursue traffic, increase market share and fill user’s time, it is a relatively simplistic Internet product. Though the app is able to explore users’ social connections in-depth, it does not rely on an algorithm to display information flow, and its features are so basic, simple that addiction to it is almost unlikely. In terms of content distribution, it copies the BBS model: spaces are visible to all users, and rooms are dependent on who you follow. In other words, “who sees what " is not filtered by algorithms. Users can break through the stratosphere into a different atmosphere layer, minimizing polarization. Also, Clubhouse insists on an advertisement-free business model. It won’t addict its users nor excessively occupy users’ leisure time as its core business strategies.

Linear communication is less likely to be manipulated

Before Clubhouse was banned in China, it gave mainland Chinese users a rare space to freely exchange views with Hong Kongers and Taiwanese. Though short-lived, lasting just three to five days, the robust discussions were very impressive. “This is what normal communication looks like,” said one participant. And many have changed what they used to believe.

The three effects are powerful in the short term, but will almost inevitably disappear in the long term. As the number of social network users continues to rise, the space for speech will enter a new pattern, and marginalized voices will return to the margins again. The capital behind platforms makes it hard to keep any product in a “simplistic” state for long without reaping profits from users.

But Clubhouse leads to some important paradigm shifts that create huge potentials for audio communication. First, as mentioned in the previous column, audio becomes a new player on social media, heralding a new era for the audio-based economy along with visually-based one. Second, voice communication is marked by its linearity while texting is characterized by synchronicity. I can read three sentences and 10 people’s written feedbacks at the same time, but I can hear only one voice from one person at a time. Though it reduces the efficiency of how information is received, it implies audio communication can not be easily manipulated, making it difficult for paid troll armies, paid social media commentators, and information pollution to play their role. Third, audio communication has limited attention resources to tap into. Given the nature, selling advertising space is unlikely to be its primary business model. Instead, a paid subscription will be more workable. Once advertising fails to dominate, it is more likely for the audio-based economy to avoid many of the negative impacts seen on public opinion spaces by flow economy.

The golden age of audio has just begun, with a lot of potential and possibilities to be explored by content providers, publishing and media.

(Annie Zhang Jie Ping, founder of Matters)

