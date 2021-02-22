If you look at the many of the indexes of the world, Hong Kong will be featured heavily on the top of the list of most expensive, richest, advanced, etc.

And without a doubt, it surely is one of the most dynamic cities in the world. Luxury apartments, high-end retail shopping, branded fancy supercars, etc. We are Dubai, New York, London all blended into one mini version called Hong Kong. A global powerhouse that many nations try to replicate.

But as an advanced society and world-class city, should we not also attain or strive for other advances such as mental well-being or work-life balance, or other qualities that enrich our standards of living? How do we fare in other indexes such as the happiness index or kindness or generosity index?

Well in terms of the happiness index Hong Kong is not even mentioned at the top. It is not surprising considering what a stressful high-pressured environment we live in. On top of the last two years has been one of the most challenging and crisis-hit periods our city has been through.

But I can say one thing, if there was a generosity index, I think Hong Konger’s would be in the top 10 at least. From my own experience growing up seeing the countless disasters and calamities overseas, I recall many in our city quick to donate money or items to relief operations. Most vividly were the Sichuan earthquake and also the tsunamis which ravaged Thailand, Sri Lanka, and other areas in 2004.

It does feel weird because if you walk around Hong Kong there is a sense of we are mean, where citizens are all so disconnected and lack empathy or civility to one another. Yet somehow when there’s a call to action or relief appeal it triggers an immediate response of support and solidarity.

Personally, I got the biggest surprise last September when the organisation I worked for was caught on fire and the whole community space was ruined. We were left with ashes, no funds and very little insurance money to rebuild and renovate.

This happened in September 2020, in between a global pandemic, a city still feeling the effects of the 2019 social unrest’s and an uncertain few months still to come. So for me to still brave all these circumstances and seek donation support from the public, my friends said I won’t even get $500. They had every right to be sceptical after all, since the organisation and community Center I work in is in the infamous Chungking Mansions, which also serves the asylum seekers and refugees a combination that usually only provokes negativity and bad publicity.

Anyway, I decided to still go ahead as we were in desperate situations and needs to rebuild our community Center for our refugee families. So when I posted it publicly on my Facebook platforms, with a couple of media appeals I was shocked to see the immediate goodwill and generosity of the Hong Kong public. There was hundreds of messages, bank in slips of money being donated, offers of furniture, books, items and etc etc etc. For over a few weeks I was overwhelmed by such solidarity and encouragement and together with many corporate and church support we raised over 2 million dollars.

Today, in 2021, we have begun renovating work. By the end of March, we will have a brand new Center, what a blessing in disguise, the fire presented an opportunity to rise from the ashes. But more importantly, it really brought about a connection between many local Hong Konger’s and the refugee community. If there was an index or standing for “generosity” or “relief appeals” I genuinely think Hong Kong would be number 1 and that’s something to be more proud of than other indexes! Because that’s the values and ideal that cities or places in the world should strive for, and being there for each other in times of trouble regardless of who you are.

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

