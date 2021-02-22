It really pains me to be writing anything that can be construed as being supportive of Chinese state media but I can’t help feeling queasy over Britain’s decision to ban the Chinese state-controlled CGTN television station from broadcasting over the terrestrial airwaves.

Despite some poor reporting of this matter, Britain has neither forced CGTN to close its newly enlarged offices in London, nor is it preventing the state broadcaster from distributing its output through third parties, including via the internet. But, because CGTN has failed to provide the regulatory authorities with proof that it operates as an independent entity, it has lost its television broadcast license.

China, predictably, has retaliated and terminated BBC broadcasts, including the radio relay service for the BBC World Service in Hong Kong. Tit for tat retaliation was also seen following Washington’s recent misguided attempts to curb the activities of Mainland journalists in the United States.

So far, so bad, but the problem in essence is one of freedom of expression, and for those of us who take a purist view of this matter, it is vital to tolerate the freedom to express views that are entirely objectionable.

Most of CGTN’s output falls squarely into the category of objectionable even though the propaganda machine in Beijing went to great lengths to make the station at least look like comparable international broadcasters and to sound a lot less shrill than its domestic television channels. Armed with a shiny new name to replace its former designation as the international arm of CCTV, CGTN has invested heavily in coming up with a slicker platform for peddling the Beijing line.

In so doing it makes some pretense to be a “normal” broadcaster but the propaganda commissars can’t help themselves and so, by and large, it comes across as precisely what it is: a mouthpiece for a dictatorial regime.

Only the most deluded viewers could conclude that it is anything other than that and this in large part explains why it always has a small viewership in places where people have a choice of other stations. In the UK, for example, it barely registers on any of the viewership trackers.

Yet CGTN is useful to sad people like myself who report the news and need to keep abreast of official thinking. By the same logic, I also regularly dip into publications like China Daily because it is better to get the Party line directly from the horse’s mouth than from the Quisling wannabes who populate Hong Kong’s media. And, who knows, there may even be a coterie of people who actually like the way CGTN does things.

What matters is that it should have the right to do what it does and let the people decide what to make of it.

Beijing’s overseas media offensive had expanded greatly in recent years when the Party, at great expense, decided to buy space in some of the world’s most respected newspapers, such as the Washington Post, to produce supplements. In the wake of the Hong Kong protests and other international pressure on Beijing, most of these supplements were either canceled by the papers themselves or withdrawn by Beijing.

As a lifelong newspaper lover, I have no objection to a dictatorship shoveling money into newspapers and by so doing providing additional material for lining garbage bins. If it makes the propaganda chiefs happy to pretend that respectable newspapers carry their copy and if those newspapers manage to pocket some much-needed cash, little harm is done. Readers are not stupid and are rarely fooled by this nonsense.

The proof of the failure of China’s overseas propaganda offensive is reflected in numerous opinion polls, most notably those conducted on an international basis by the Pew pollsters. These polls show that the PRC’s standing among the public throughout the world has plunged to new lows, even in nations where China’s standing was once high.

This is why I am inclined to take an open-minded attitude towards the international outreach of authoritarian regimes. It almost always fails because the product they are peddling is so poor and in circumstances where the public has access to alternative forms of information, they rapidly come to recognize the true value of this propaganda.

The British government almost certainly had a case in law to decide that CGTN was violating broadcasting rules but in so doing gave the Chinese propaganda machine a glimpse of the high moral ground, enabling it to talk about censorship and suppression of free speech.

In a statement following the ban CGTN said: “Chinese media abide by journalistic ethics and uphold the principles objectivity, impartiality, truth and accuracy”. The truth, as Xi Jinping notably explained in a speech back in 2016, is that “media must serve the party”. Adding that all media “must be surnamed Party”.

Few people who can read or write believe that the PRC has anything vaguely resembling a free media and it seems more than careless for Britain to have provided an excuse for the Party to pretend that it is otherwise.

A better approach, in open societies, is to allow state-controlled media to do its worst, and its most absurd, and let the public draw their own conclusions.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

