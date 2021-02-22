Recently, it seems every netizen on online forums to every waiter at local cha chaan tengs has all of a sudden become a stock market expert. During the day, they speculate on Hong Kong stocks and make gains in Hong Kong dollars. At night, they speculate on US stocks and earn US dollars. Every day they fix their eyes on stock market mobile apps to check stock prices. When stock markets close, they find themselves having gained tens of thousands of Hong Kong dollars. Some say investing in the stock market is now better than doing proper work, and that they have no more motivation to work.

The “price-to-dream ratio”

A month ago, I wrote a piece headlined “On 27 Chinese concept stocks listed in the US and about to return to Hong Kong”. One month on, we see that the monthly return of all these stocks amounts to more than 20 percent. This is no longer a matter of being good at predicting stock market trends or not. What happens is all global capital is eyeing on Chinese concept stocks. Whether they are good or bad stocks, speculation is rife and the stocks are rising sharply.

Among the 39 major Chinese concept stocks (those with a market capitalization of more than USD5 billion), all except two have gone up this year at a rate of 4 to 341 percent. On average, the 39 stocks grew 50 percent during the year. Among them, UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR) and Futu Holdings (FUTU) have been the strongest, rising more than three times. Amid the trading frenzy, benchmarks for gauging the value of a stock such as price-to-earnings (PE) ratio and price-to-book ratios are no longer applicable. Instead, what matters is the “price-to-dream ratio” - investors’ focus is not on the business performance or value of a company; they only care about the growth period that they dream up themselves.

Of the 39 leading Chinese concept stocks, half are still loss-making, meaning there is no PE ratio yet. Even if there are profits, the actual PE ratio would be several hundred and even more than 1,000. FUTU, favored by many LIHKG users, and the Chinese concept stocks that Cathie Wood, aka the stock market goddess, are being worshipped by retail investors and big investors.

History tells us that in a highly bullish market, many inexperienced investors will join in during the late period. In the final stage, everyone is an expert. Housewives spend more time speculating on stocks than cooking; doctors see their patients and check stock prices at the same time; your cleaning lady will give you a bunch of unfamiliar numbers and can easily utter some words of wisdom about investing. Some university students even use their student loans to invest and find themselves in somewhat of an existential crisis. Then they start to talk about the absurdity of financial freedom. The more weird people’s behavior is, the stronger the smell of a market that is set to burst soon.

As the bull market reaches its highest point, anyone who joins the stock market is bound to make some gains. It is like the spectacular moments towards the end of a firework display. The real stock market experts are those who remain sane throughout a bull or bear market and can withdraw completely when the time is right. Inexperienced investors and students may reap big gains at one point but it only takes one big wave to drown them. Investors of this type who speculate and can make gains persistently over a long period of time are very rare.

To laugh last, what matters is not one’s vision but mentality. Attitude determines how far one can go; mentality determines what state one can achieve.

