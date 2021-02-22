What is the social credit system? Simply put, it is a system whereby everyone carries a credit score recorded by the government. When your score is below a certain level, you cannot buy air tickets or take high-speed trains. You may not even be allowed to buy a flat, pursue further studies or do a certain type of job. This will bring great inconvenience and even pain to your life. Such a system is a means introduced by the Chinese government seven years ago to control people.

China’s social credit system has nothing to do with the credit rating system in the West. The Western system involves evaluating individuals’ financial credibility and capacity based on their loan and repayment records. The rating is used by financial institutions as a reference for issuing loans or bank cards to customers. On the other hand, the Chinese system involves the government referring to people’s words and deeds in public and online comments as a basis to decide whether they violate public morals and rules and whether they are patriotic or not. A score will be assigned to each citizen. As for the evidence of citizens’ words and deeds, it can be their online comments and postings and mobile phone messages, records gathered by national security and public security organs and government departments, as well as CCTV footage.

The rating criteria covers a wide range of behaviors. Breaching of financial terms, committing frauds, eating in the subway, playing loud music in public, jumping red lights when driving, violating rules when crossing streets, failing to separate domestic waste, not checking in a hotel after booking, and not showing up in a restaurant after reservation can all be included in the social credit system. Offenders will have their credits deducted. On the other hand, donating blood and money and doing volunteer work are ways to earn credits. It is only when people have accumulated enough score can they use certain public services. Otherwise, they will be banned from flying and taking high-speed trains. According to China’s National Development and Reform Commission, as of June 2019, 26.82 million people were banned from buying air tickets and 5.96 million could not purchase high-speed train tickets due to their low social credit scores. Some young people were even rejected by universities or famous middle schools.

China is able to implement such a system of rigorous surveillance of its citizens because it has a powerful surveillance system. In the whole country, there are 200 million surveillance cameras installed in public spots. Mobile phone users are required to provide their real names. The cyberspace also has a firewall that filters out all sensitive content, cyber police, as well as the 50 Cent Army. This heavy blanket control covers what people do and say in real life and online. Based on a person’s social credit score, rewards or punishments are meted out. Under such a system, who dares to revolt? The government no longer has to worry that people are out of its control.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has basically taken control of Hong Kong’s political system, economy and society. Yet it is still unable to control Hongkongers’ words and deeds and their thoughts, and this is what the party wants to achieve. Which is why the education sector has become a target of strong repression of late. The Liberal Studies curriculum has been transformed into patriotic education and teaching materials are being reviewed and revamped. There are also calls for installing CCTV in classrooms. It may not be long before a real-name registration system for mobile phones is implemented and websites are banned. When everyone is required to install the LeaveHomeSafe app on their mobile phones, everything they do will be known by the authorities, and a Hong Kong version of the social credit system will then be established. Then, every Hongkonger will have a social credit score controlled by the government, and it will be increased or decreased depending on what they say and do in public. When that happens, can Hong Kong people still put up resistance against the authorities?

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

