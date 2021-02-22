Simply put, the universality of human rights means that human rights must be the same everywhere and for everyone. By virtue of being human, every individual is entitled to inalienable rights and freedoms. However, the universality of human rights has been challenged directly or indirectly by governmental authorities when they come under criticism for violating rights of their own citizens. Often governments tend to say, “this is our internal issue, so others should stay out of it.” When global concern has been growing for protection of rights of individuals in Hong Kong during recent years, similar arguments have been made. I think a considerable number of people in Hong Kong still believe that the protests in Hong Kong during recent years were instigated by external influence. Whenever countries or individuals outside Hong Kong raise their concern for rights violations in Hong Kong, the authorities argue that internal affairs should be dealt with internally. In fact, internal affairs should be dealt with internally. But the key question here is how. Do internal measures respect universally accepted norms and standards of protecting rights? Are they formulated pursuant to the rule of law? Are they transparent? Do the authorities act in a transparent manner? Are actions taken by the authorities checked and balanced? These are vital and fundamental concerns in a society where the rule of law prevails.

When I taught children and youth human rights, I tried to explain the principle of the universality of human rights through simple examples based on values such as care and concern. Simply, your problem is not just your problem—when you are faced with a problem, others can care about you and come to help. It is also true the other way around: when others are facing a problem, you need to care about them too and try to help them. These fundamental values are deep in our culture, no matter where we come from. Care and compassion driving us to help one another makes us more human. In fact, this principle is practiced without an issue during humanitarian crisis arising from human-made or natural disasters.

I remember, before China became an economically powerful nation, whenever a large population of China suffered from flood, Hong Kong TV channels and other charitable organizations organized amazing fund-raising campaigns to raise money to help the people in need in the mainland. Pop singers performed on TV against a background where hundreds of volunteers were busy answering phone calls from people who pledged their contributions. This was the pre-internet era, and it was touching to see the generosity of Hong Kong people towards people in China who were in need of humanitarian support.

Today, many donate money and food to children in war-torn countries like Yemen or to organizations such as World Food Program. Many donate money to vaccinate children against polio or other diseases or provide them with primary education. Same care and concern should also apply to anyone whose freedom is taken away for the stance on promoting human rights and the rule of law. While authorities are fine with humanitarian action and support, when it comes to concern for human rights, that is considered controversial. Many authorities embrace the universality of humanitarian concerns but not human rights. When individuals and countries try to raise their concern for human rights violations in another country, this suddenly becomes an issue of sovereignty and interference in internal affairs. Care and concern are equally applicable to human rights concerns, beyond national boundaries. For example, when a man is subjected to brutal beating by a policeman in the United States, that is something to be concerned about for an average person in Cambodia or Kenya. And that person in Cambodia or Kenya has the right to raise his or her concern for that victim of police violence in the United States. Is showing of such care and concern “foreign interference”? Or should the world just do nothing for that person in the United States because that is an internal matter of that country? Of course not! True universality of human rights is that when one’s rights are violated anywhere in the world, many other people from elsewhere have the right to care about that. That caring can be expressed in many different ways such as writing a letter or a post on a social media platform, lobbying your locally elected representatives to intervene, or staging a peaceful protest. When you look at it this way, does this look political? Or simply human?

When it comes to the universality of human rights, we are referring to universal values including showing care, concern and compassion with no national boundaries. That is why when we see a malnourished helpless child in Yemen, our hearts feel heavy. That is why when we see George Floyd being killed by the use of excessive force by a policeman in broad daylight, we feel angry about it. We, as human beings, share the pain of that child or George Floyd and his family. That is how human care and concern transcends all sorts of boundaries around us. That is because we all begin to feel our humanity universally, not nationally or locally. And governments too need to care about violations of rights beyond their boundaries in line with the principle of the universality of human rights. That is not interference but simply upholding of human rights in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

(Yan Kei, advocate for criminal justice reforms)

