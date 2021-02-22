The SAR government demands by every possible means that citizens submit personal information on their whereabouts. The latest tactic is to take the advantage of the pandemic to force through the LeaveHomeSafe app, pressing everyone to download it by both mild and stern measures: it is necessary for anyone to download it and scan a QR code before accessing to government buildings, offices and services, or put down his/her personal information. Some yellow shops gave a notice to their customers the other day that they have no choice but to ask them to scan the QR code, yet customers have the right to choose to do it or not. The mild measure is: If a shop is keen on putting 4 customers at one table instead of 2 and extending business hours to 10pm, it has to ensure diners scanning the QR code or leaving their personal information. Not conceding, some eateries would rather forgo the opportunity of having 4 customers at a table and doing business in the evenings. Operators of a fitness center preferred to close its business than to ask customers to “leave home safe”.

Carrie Lam was delighted to declare that a running total of downloading times of the “LeaveHomeSafe” app was over 1 million. During CNY, a flood of people that went to pray to God at Che Kung Temple downloaded the app without hesitation. Convenience was the main priority for the majority of Hong Kong citizens who did not use to care much about surrendering their personal information to the authorities. Not until recent years, they became wary of it, thanks to Carrie Lam. I’d prefer to give up convenience rather than surrender my personal information for it has never been only about “privacy”, but also freedom of action, personal freedom and freedom from government surveillance.

Years ago, the government tabled a bill for discussion to replace the old ID card with a new “smart ID card” and argued that they provided citizens with a lot of conveniences such as the ease of passing through immigration control at the ports and borrowing books at public libraries, which saved holders a lot of trouble. I was the only one in the LegCo to categorically object to it for it empowered the administrative authorities to gather intelligence. What’s worse, since it is stipulated by law that citizens must carry their ID cards wherever they go, and the police are entitled to require them to show their ID cards, whether the new smart ID card would or when it would become tracking devices is anybody’s guess. Unless an authentically independent watchdog was established to restrain administrative authorities from peeping at, collecting and manipulating personal information, it would be just a joke to pass any bill requesting the government to abide by. Eventually, the bill was passed without a hitch when the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data was simply looking on. When the dates for renewing ID cards arrived, I put off the renewal of mine till the last day, despite LegCo members granted the privilege to do it first. Finding out my “esteemed” identity, the immigration officer asked me why I waited till I had to queue up with ordinary citizens. While I was explaining to him why I opposed the new ID card, to my surprise, the officer was all ears, and found my viewpoints refreshing!

Convenience and freedom have always been mutually exclusive. However, the former surely wins over the latter in a contest between them in the SAR. Take the “co-location arrangement” of the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link. Being convinced the mainland authorities were set to make inroads upon the autonomy of the SAR and the freedoms of Hong Kong people within the borders of Hong Kong, I opposed it with all my might. However, I lost to those who opted for convenience. The reason has always been the same: As long as the government wants to accomplish something, it is useless for you to object to it, and they can always pry into and obtain your personal information if they want to. What I don’t understand is why we make it easy for them to do so.

The Lam administration has finally made more people awake to the danger, distrust the government and refuse to let the government get whatever it wants. Now, they’d prefer to have freedoms, despite just for one more day, rather than convenience.

(Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee is a barrister, writer and columnist in Hong Kong. She was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong between 1995-1997 and 1998-2012.)

