In the early morning of Feb. 1, 2021, the Myanmar military took power without shedding a drop of blood and arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the actual leader of the country, and President Win Myint. They then, within 24 hours, announced “one-year national martial law” and ordered a national curfew. They also expand their arrest to all the political leaders and parliamentary members of the people elected party National League for Democracy (NLD). There have been many rumors about Myanmar’s military coup in the past three weeks. Some said China is behind the coup; some said the military is very confident in the next election; more people mourned that Myanmar’s future democratic political base is very pessimistic.

Protesters who support Aung San started a large-scale protest in Yangon, the biggest city, on Feb. 7, against the military coup and demanded the immediate release of Aung San. Many protesters in the capital Naypyidaw held up three fingers and the red flag representing NLD, and the police have dispatched water cannon vehicles to disperse the protesters. But the Burmese initiated a “non-cooperative movement” and called for the medical staff to strike as a sign of protest. The protesters started to gather in the streets of Yangon. As the movement enters its 20th day, the crowd gathering in Yangon, the former capital, is still larger than Naypyidaw, the current capital.

Naypyidaw is about 320 km and was originally only a large field. A city construction started in 2002 and completed after ten years, having mobilized the whole country. It is about six times the size of New York City, the biggest city in the U.S. It can contain 20 highway lanes, with a population of 920,000, and is the third biggest city in Myanmar. Why did the government move the capital from Yangon to Naypyidaw in 2005? I have to tell you a story about the capital and the people’s revolution.

Comparing with the other big cities in Southeast Asia, Yangon is not very prosperous. But the city constructions have been developing rapidly, many of which are foreign-invested (China, Singapore, Japan, Korea, etc.), and Naypyidaw is even further away. A rumor that is yet to be verified: at the end of the last century, because the Myanmar military government put Aung San under house arrest many times, the then U.S. President Bill Clinton demanded the Myanmar military to return the power to the power and implement democracy. He threatened that the U.S. would consider using the military to attack Yangon and ask the other ASEAN countries to block Myanmar from entering the ASEAN organization at the end of the 20th century.

With its English traditional colonial legacy, Myanmar should have better democratic literacy. But the behavior of its military is pretty disappointing. The idea of building Naypyidaw as the new capital came from Than Shwe, the former military chief because Yangon is more densely populated and there is a lot of traffics. In Burmese, Naypyidaw means “the living place of the king.” But The Guardian newspaper said Naypyidaw is the “monument to hierarchy.” At the time, no one objected to the idea. Also, Than Shwe agreed to start the process of democratization in 2011. But outsiders believe, the aim of building a new capital is to have a place that can prevent large-scale protests from taking place and stop invading behavior.

Interestingly, President Clinton never sent the troops to attack Myanmar, which was also allowed to join ASEAN at the end of last century because ASEAN adopted the principle of “non-interference in each other’s internal affairs” to avoid big powers. But Naypyidaw only has one million population, whereas Yangon has nearly 10 million, a big difference in prosperity. Also, Yangon is an important transport hub and much more developed, wealthy, and glamorous than Naypyidaw.

In recent years especially since the start of the new century, the democratization of the Southeast Asian countries seems to be going backward. Apart from the military regime in Thailand having amended the constitution to protect the interests of the Thai monarchy, the military regime in Myanmar has also learned from its neighbor and frequently uses military force to threaten the ruling party. It must be one of the bizarre incidents in the 21st century.

Naypyidaw, located inland, is a new city created during the military government period and officially replaced Yangon in 2005 as the new capital. A lot of public funds have been spent. But to date, the capital is still sparsely populated. Therefore it has been nicknamed “mosquito” capital. After the military coup and arrest of government senior, including Aung San, on Feb. 1, a large-scale protest started in Yangon, but not in Naypyidaw. The Washington Post has previously pointed out many times that countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Equatorial Guinea are following Myanmar’s footsteps and building a new capital to reinforce their power.

It is clear when hundreds of thousands of students and people gather in the streets of the capital like the student movements in Bangkok and Jakarta, or the movement in Seoul where people demanded Park Geun-hye to step down, and the Wild Lily and Sunflower movements in Taipei can form a very strong pressure onto those in power. So it is unlikely that a “people revolution” would happen in a remote new capital of Myanmar and create a “Naypyidaw Spring.”

It would appear that the Myanmar military could see the future and therefore made an advanced decision to move the capital to Naypyidaw. The military dictatorship’s forward-looking regime defense war certainly has its unique meaning!

(Lin Jou-yu, Professor Emeritus at the Department of Diplomacy and International Relations, Tamkang University and convener of the Preparation Office of Southeast Asia and South Asia Association, Taiwan.)

