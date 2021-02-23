A basic fact: outstanding financial talents in America work in the financial sector in Wall Street; exceptional talents in China work at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). All the high-ranking managers of various state-run banks are designated by the three organs. Such a phenomenon has something to do with the difference between the cultures of the two countries: in the US, a good scholar makes a business manager, while in China, a good scholar makes a government official. Another phenomenon is derived from that: the financial elites in Wall Street can always escape the excessive regulation of “creativity” and are dealt with by fiscal, federal reserve and financial watchdogs in the US after triggering off a crisis, while financial watchdogs in China are able to, by and large, prevent a crisis from being touched off, as well as, inevitably, stifling certain creativity.

If one is keen on understanding the financial regulation in China, one should get to know Guo Shuqing’s job, which is quite inspiring. He used to be a governor of a province, CSRC chairman, the deputy president of the PBOC and director of the China Construction Bank Corporation(CCB). In 2017, he was appointed as the chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, and in 2018 became the chairman of the CBIRC, as well as the Party Committee Secretary of the PBOC. The Banking Regulatory Commission merging with the Insurance Regulatory Commission is itself an important step to remove mines in the financial sector, getting around the risk of insurance companies investing in equity rights with money withdrawn from banks. There used to be a discrepancy between the CBIRC and the PBOC: during an economic downturn, the PBOC, on a mission assigned by the authorities, will demand that commercial banks loan more, but considering the risk of it, the CBIRC will naturally reject it. Wearing two hats, Guo is way more capable of facilitating communication and coordination, which is conducive to either a thorough or specific purge of the financial industry.

By the end of 2020, Guo signalled at a forum in Lujiazui in June 2018 to carry out a thorough purge because of the poor implementation of P2P regulation giving rise to relentless troubles. Since 2006, more than ten thousand P2P operations have gone online. At the peak, about five thousand were running with an annual turnover of 3 trillion yuan and a lot of bad debts involved. Many proprietors absconded. After the persistent rectification, in mid-November 2020, the number of P2P online loan businesses still operating was zero. Meanwhile, risk management of internet lending was getting stringent. Since indirect financing is the bedrock of China’s economy, banking is of utmost importance, and only specific purges of problematic banks can ensure a stable financial system. On May 24, 2019, the PBOC and CBIRC jointly declared the Baoshang Bank was at severe credit risk, so deciding to take over the management of the bank for one year, put its business under trusteeship of the CCB, and allow the Baoshang Bank to proceed to the bankruptcy procedure on November 23, 2020; on that day, the Baoshang Bank proceeded to the bankruptcy procedure. Coping with the Baoshang Bank did not bring about a panic attack and bank run, which can be deemed a successful case management and experience accumulated for tackling other problematic banks. In order to get rid of the grey Rhinos in the real estate market, both Guo and Yi Gang mentioned in a lot of articles and speeches that housing prices getting out of reach will impact on the real economy, and since last year, have been solving the problem from stem to stern instead of messing about: forcing through measures such as setting three redlines for real estate enterprises, five categories of management with regard to banks getting involved in mortgage business, rolling out housing tax in Shanghai thoroughly, in an attempt to hinder property prices from rocketing.

China’s economy has passed a radical stress test

The biggest risk of China’s economy is an outbreak of a systematic financial crisis. With the comprehensive rectification of financial and real estate markets by financial watchdogs, a report by the PBOC shows that interest rates of funds transferred from real estate and financial markets to the real economy have been hovering low. The financial industry being brought into compliance with regulations and stability is the foundation laid for a healthy growth of the economy.

Over the past year, China’s economy put through the pandemic attack in the first half, and in the second half, a lot of provinces were flooded. With a positive growth of the economy achieved, it should be deemed having passed a radical stress test. Having its world’s factory built for 40 years, possessing the most robust supply chain in the world and containing the coronavirus pandemic a quarter earlier than the West, China still has a strong export growth, which is one of the locomotives to drive its economy.

The most important external factor in influencing China’s economy is Sino-US relations. Biden’s China policy is obviously way more moderate than Obama’s and Clinton’s, and he is even getting lost. With regard to the so-called joining other allies to contain China, France and Germany have indicated publicly they would not stand with the US. Though Biden does not dare to rashly rescind the tariffs levied on products from China by the Trump administration, he and his team are at their wits’ end figuring out what to do next in terms of economic repression. Biden’s economic policy is only able to let American enterprises leave the country or close down. Another decline in products made in the US can be anticipated. China welcomes you! Definitely, the PRC will suffer from no external trouble before the 2022 US mid-term election.

(He Jiangbing, Chinese economist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play