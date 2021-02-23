The government budget will be announced this week. Over the past year, Hong Kong’s fiscal reserves have shrunk by HKD304.4 billion, of which one-quarter has been distributed as a HKD10,000-per-Hongkonger cash handout. The handout was a measure to stabilize society, a form of bribe packaged as a generous move. One year on, it seems not many people have been bought. People’s level of satisfaction with the government and the chief executive has not improved much from the lowest point a year ago. As for the financial secretary who was at the forefront of the cash handout measure, his approval rating briefly shot up when the money was given out. But in the next poll, it fell down sharply.

Amid the pandemic, governments inevitably have to spend a great deal of money. The question is how they should spend it. The Hong Kong government has spent millions in public funds to lock down some districts in operations that involved a lot of work, but only a small number of positive cases were recorded and no sound scientific basis was cited to justify such operations. It is obvious that the government is at fault. It should not blame so-called conspiracy theorists who criticize it for putting on a big show and polishing the smelly shoes of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). If the government is so obedient, it should have closed the border early last year when the coronavirus epidemic broke out. That would have helped save millions of dollars in public money and the local economy would not have suffered huge losses.

Big mistakes have been made, but unfortunately the government keeps making more mistakes. Imitating the tone of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been calling on people to “recognize the fact”, which is that the pandemic originating from Wuhan has spread all over the world. Locking down districts and closing shops were effective at the beginning of the pandemic, but now such measures are limited in their effectiveness and the losses outweigh the gains. It is simply impossible to achieve zero infection, but the chief executive insists on closing shops. Of course, the economy will keep declining. So long as these officials remain stubborn and fail to wake up, it is meaningless to talk about how to give out more cash.

Having no money to give out to people, the government has come up with the empty narrative about people moving to the Greater Bay Area. Having ruined Hong Kong, the CCP and government officials in Hong Kong are aware that many middle-aged people suffer from structural unemployment and young people’s jobs have been stolen by people sent to the city by the CCP. The so-called antidote is actually poison. Telling elderly people to retire in the Greater Bay Area means they should go there and wait for their death. Encouraging young Hongkongers to move there means they would face a more than 50 percent salary cut. Then several so-called successful cases are cited just to quench the thirst of the listeners. This tactic of the CCP, to put it bluntly, is lifted from the CCP campaign of sending people to the border areas of China to “build the country” during the era ruled by Mao Zedong the demon.

Not only is the CCP driving Hongkongers away, but it is also going out of its way to grab Hong Kong’s money. As the fiscal reserves have been shrinking sharply over the past year, the city’s foreign reserves, which is the CCP’s biggest concern, will soon be affected. Some people who like to curry favor with the CCP but do not understand the party enough have the temerity to suggest tapping into Hong Kong’s foreign reserves. How dare them! Do the foreign reserves really belong to Hong Kong people? It is a crime to even take such a view. The CCP will surely force Hong Kong to increase its foreign reserves in order to safeguard this source of funds, and there is only one way to achieve that - to levy heavy taxes on various things.

Dear readers, let’s see if the above predictions will come true or not when the budget is unveiled. Hong Kong has been ruined. Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

(Law Ka-Chung, mewe.com/join/lawkachung、facebook.com/kachung.law.988、lawkachung@gmail.com)

