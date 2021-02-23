COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 100 million people worldwide and claimed more than 2.44 million deaths, is still running rampant in some countries. China’s response which has largely controlled the spread of the virus is described as an authoritarian advantage. But what lies behind the protective measures is a gross violation of the human rights, freedom and dignity of its citizens. Its success story is in fact a “low human rights advantage” and a totalitarian control that cannot be replicated in normal countries.

Beijing government has traditionally regarded public health crises as political issues, associating them with political legitimacy and stability maintenance. To address the COVID-19 crisis, authoritarian instincts take hold again by covering up the truth, silencing public opinion and pressuring World Health Organization (WHO) to delay a declaration of Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), and thereby miss the best time to prevent the pandemic. Studies show that if China had acted two weeks earlier, cases would have been reduced by 95%.

Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who raised the early alarm about COVID-19 on Weibo and was reprimanded for spreading rumors. The “whistleblower” soon died from the disease. His death sparked calls for freedom of speech, but such voices were quickly removed from the Internet. Chinese Communist Party (CCP) imprisoned citizen journalists who covered the outbreak, including Zhang Zhan (張展), Chen Qiushi (陳秋實), Fang Bin(方斌) and Li Zehwa (李澤華). Many more are still missing. Fang Fang (方方), author of Wuhan Diary, was vilified by paid troll armies (also known as sockpuppets). Xu Zhiyong, founder of New Citizens’ Movement accused the authorities of mishandling the epidemic and wrote an open letter to President Xi Jinping urging him to step down. He was later charged with subversion of power and risked brutal torture in detention.

Beijing authorities were trying to shift the blame for spreading novel coronavirus. It has accused the virus originated in the U.S., Italy, Spain, India and others. It misled international public opinion and delayed international investigation in various ways until early 2021, when it finally approved a team from WHO to conduct an investigation. But China kept foiling the probe, and thereby its independence became non-existent.

One-size-fits-all control approach fails to provide relief

From Wuhan to Urumqi, from Shijiazhuang to Tonghua, CCP has imposed strict measures, including blocking roads, sealing off buildings and villages, welding windows and doors from outside. The grid-based management system in cities and the countryside also plays a role. Stability maintenance bodies, including police stations, village committees, use joint prevention and control measures to keep people at home. Those who ventured to go out were detained, beaten or publicly humiliated without any legal grounds. Wuhan resident Chen Hejian(陳和建) left his home during quarantine for two hours in February 2020 and was beaten to death after returning home. In provinces Hebei and Henan, citizens were tied to trees by village officials.

In January 2021, each household in Tonghua, Jilin Province, was sealed off. Many failed to stock up on food. Online orders were left unattended. Residents sealed inside their homes took to social media to ask for help, begging for food and medicine. In Huanggang, Hubei Province, the father of Yancheng(鄢成) was hospitalized for a suspected infection. His brain-damaged son should have been taken care of by relatives and the village committee. Instead, he starved to death at home. Extremely harsh control combined with negligence led to huge humanitarian disasters.

Those in quarantine had to bear huge costs. By contrast, some officials and businessmen in collusion with the powerful made a big fortune from the crisis. At a time when the epidemic was at its peak, the lockdown was extreme, and life was most difficult, people did not get relief from the government. Private sectors found it hard to obtain bailouts as well.

The Chinese government has also tightened its grip on civil societies and cracked down on COVID-19 victims and human rights advocates. For example, Zhang Hai (張海), whose father died from the virus, accused the government of Wuhan of covering up the epidemic. He formed a group on WeChat and more than 100 Wuhan citizens who had lost their loved ones joined the chat. They wanted to seek redress for their deceased family members. But the group was blocked. Human rights lawyers and activists were warned by the police not to make comments online about the outbreak, to defend victims, or to sign a petition. Nor were they allowed to have an interview with foreign journalists.

Shortly after the outbreak, the Ministry of Civil Affairs issued a public notice: foreign charities, voluntary service organizations are not allowed to enter Hubei Province; Red Cross is responsible for collecting and allocating donations from abroad. On the surface, it was aimed to facilitate the efforts to contain the outbreak, but actually, it was intended to prevent civil societies from growing.

The CCP also used the coronavirus control measures to strengthen its digital surveillance. People were required to scan the “health QR code” when entering office buildings, shopping malls, communities, and subways. The system is linked to the public security network. Some are concerned it allows the authorities to access more personal data and the practice will continue after the pandemic is over. The CCP in fact secures control over WeChat, Alipay, Weibo, and other online platforms. In other words, it has had virtually everything under its surveillance, including travel, shopping, accommodation, and financial management of its citizens. Equipped with the social credit system, prevalent smart cameras, face recognition, voiceprint recognition, DNA collection and beyond, the CCP has created an unprecedented “high-tech totalitarian” state.

In the fight against the virus, the CCP has intensified the crackdown in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Tibet and Hong Kong. The introduction of the Hong Kong National Security Law on July 1 has heralded the death of the “one country, two systems” principle. It has restricted the use of the Mongolian language in Inner Mongolia. At least 500,000 Tibetans were detained in labor camps. The world’s greatest human rights disaster is unfolding in Xinjiang. Between 1.8 million and 3 million Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other minorities are being held in detention camps, where they are systematically brainwashed and tortured. In recent interviews with BBC, victims confirmed the systematic rape and sexual assault in the camps.

Advancing high-tech totalitarianism

According to New York Times, China may be beating the virus, but at a painful cost, saying “Its campaign has come at great cost to people’s livelihoods and personal liberties. Even countries that could copy China still have to ask whether the cure is worse than the disease.” To sum up, Chinese regime initially concealed the outbreak, obscured reality, responded with one-size-fits-all approach, adopted far more rigid measures, trampled on personal freedoms and dignity, caused enormous loss of life and created humanitarian disasters. It has failed to fulfill its minimum duty by providing relief to citizens stuck in unemployment, poverty and quarantine. At the same time, it has used the fight against the virus as an opportunity to significantly strengthen the high-tech totalitarian system, making enlightenment campaigns, human rights efforts, and protests extremely difficult in the future.

(The article is a review of the recently published Impact of COVID-19 on human rights in China. Wang Qingmin also contributed to the article.)

(Teng Biao/ Chinese human rights lawyer and visiting scholar at the University of Chicago)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play