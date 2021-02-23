The Beijing authorities and SAR government have given away their intent to strangle the public broadcaster in Hong Kong early on. In the early 1990s, a working team commissioned by the government released a report suggesting that RTHK should be “corporatized”, restructured, and made an independent statutory body, with the civil servants it employed decoupled from the government organization and a broad of directors taking care of the institution independently. The advice back then was made referencing the trend of development of various public broadcasting institutions all over the world, not least the BBC, an exemplary public broadcaster. By doing so, RTHK’s public-owned status could be preserved so that it could stay independent from both political and economic considerations, as well as bringing the unique role of a public broadcaster into full play comprehensively and impartially with regard to freedom of the press, covering events and speech, and free flow of information.

Yet, the plan to corporatize RTHK was pending after a discussion on it by the Sino-British Joint Liaison Group. Notwithstanding no account for it having been given, Hong Kong people knew it very well in their hearts. In 1993, RTHK signed an agreement with the government drawing up a clear relationship between the two parties, then took the initiative to accept regulation by the Broadcasting Authority, and announced the RTHK Producers’ Guidelines, all of which were adequate for regulating a public broadcaster administratively, and RTHK was then regulated by a public authority like other media outlets.

Since the Handover in 1997, the SAR government and the representatives of Beijing have stated more than once that the “RTHK issue has to be dealt with”. With proper administrative regulation in place, what issue do they refer to? At the end of the day, it is about RTHK holding fast to freedom of the press and criticizing the government like any other average media outlet. Another viewpoint is that RTHK, funded by the government, has never played well the role of an official mouthpiece.

What RTHK has been doing and has never done in the two aforementioned perspectives respectively were exactly what the advice on corporatization of RTHK in the early 90s was aimed at preserving, weren’t they? To a certain extent, RTHK has been adjusted to sparing more time slots inviting officials to deliver their official speeches in person. Some off-putting, worthless and talentless guests who are just messengers of the regime iterating nonsense put forward by their bosses and are even bewildered by words uttered by themselves have occupied more time slots just helping to maintain political balance for the sake of political balance. The RTHK review report just released points out that RTHK is “over-dependent” upon “Category II service providers”. But now the broadcaster has been more dependent on the amateurish pro-establishment messengers!

The regime needs mouthpieces to iterate lies

A regime needs mouthpieces for it is unable to convince people by reasoning, yet hopes to manipulate conduits of propaganda to iterate lies on end so that the public are deceived. So-called “RTHK issue has to be dealt with” actually hints that the SAR government is incompetent, and that the propaganda by Beijing leveled at Hong Kong people are getting weaker and weaker at rallying supporters.

Innumerous programs produced by RTHK have won internationally recognized awards over the past decades, with which none of the broadcasters in Hong Kong or neighboring regions have been comparable. Such a track record speaks volumes. Enjoying unlimited resources and support from the regime, the CCTV is a genuine official mouthpiece on the mainland. But what international media awards has it ever nabbed?

The SAR government and Beijing authorities have been exerting pressure on RTHK for decades. The public broadcaster has its time slots for TV broadcast tripled as compared with 1997, but the increase in its staff is less than 100%. With the SAR government and pro-establishment lawmakers conspiring together against it, the application for fund to develop a new RTHK broadcasting building has been screwed. When the government headquarters, which are said to have its door always opened, appears lofty, RTHK becomes SAR government’s Chungking Mansions (a building located in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, one of the most culturally diverse locations in Hong Kong)! However, RTHK has kept winning awards for its programs over the past few years, and won over Hong Kong people’s trust across the city, so it should not be ashamed of what it has done for Hong Kong. The SAR government has now gone so far as to come up with a review report in perplexing language and logic putting the horse before the cart, turning a blind eye to the reality, and pinning labels on the broadcaster at will in order to strangle it. What all of this has revealed is the degeneration of the SAR government.

(Chung Kim-wah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute)

