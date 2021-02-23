By Li Ping

Last Friday, Feb. 19, was the 24th death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, the revolutionary elder of the Chinese Communist Party. There was no official commemoration for him, but on the next day, there was a high-profile commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Hua Guofeng, the former Chairman of the CCP and Premier of the PRC, echoing the party history education heavily promoted by the CCP. Yesterday, a so-called patriots governing Hong Kong seminar was held to reinterpret Deng Xiaoping’s “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong with patriots at the core” principle, attempting to completely amend the standards for governing Hong Kong, election rules, and completely control Hong Kong’s Legislative Council and Chief Executive. How can a group of politicians who think they are smarter than Deng Xiaoping, who can make Carrie Lam’s government and the pro-CCP politicians bow their heads convince the international society that one country, two systems still exist in Hong Kong?

The CCP has a custom of commemorating the death and birth anniversaries of late leaders, with special emphasis on the 10th and the 100th. This year, there was no official event to commemorate Deng Xiaoping, in place instead was a high-profile symposium for Hua Guofeng on Saturday. The purpose was nothing other than to use Hua Guofeng’s “Two Whatevers (We will resolutely uphold whatever policy decisions Chairman Mao made, and unswervingly follow whatever instructions Chairman Mao gave)”. To uphold the loyalty of Mao’s authority, and call for a party-wide “Two Upholds (Uphold the core position of Xi Jinping within the Party Central Committee, and uphold the Party’s central authority and centralized leadership” for a new kind of loyalty.

On the same day, the CCP also held a party history education mobilization meeting, and the CCTV allocated a total of 15 minutes of airtime to broadcast Xi Jinping’s speech. This is the fifth inner-party educational event since Xi took office. It demanded that “the latest achievements of the party’s innovative theory to arm the mind, to guide practice, and to promote work”. The goal of that was nothing other than to raise the historical status of Xi Jinping’s thoughts and ensure the never-ceasing status of Xi’s core.

As for the 24th death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, commemorating articles around “Deng Xiaoping’s greatness lies in not having struggle within and having tactics beyond” have been circulating widely on the Internet. However, in the eyes of today’s leaders, Deng Xiaoping’s diplomatic strategy of keeping a low profile to bide time, and the one country, two systems proposal with “Hong Kong to be governed by Hong Kong people with loyalty at the core” neither demonstrates the achievements during Xi Jinping’s era of strength, nor do they carry the foreseeability and creativity of Xi Jinping’s thought of “analyzing the evolution mechanism and exploring the laws of history” derived from the global situation. To put it bluntly, the reiterated promise of one country, two systems to Hongkongers by Deng Xiaoping himself are as outdated as the historical document called the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Therefore, the government organized the so-called patriots governing Hong Kong seminar, in which Xi Baolong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and (CPPCC) and director of the Hong Kong Macau Affairs Office announced the new standards for patriots and election rules. The absurd thing was that they had the courage of changing Deng Xiaoping’s “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong with loyalty at the core” to “patriots governing Hong Kong”, but not the courage to give up the name of Deng Xiaoping, or the Basic Law. These two are not just differences in words, but also differences in political tolerance, political confidence, and political wisdom.

“Loyalty at the core” to govern Hong Kong clearly includes non-patriots. It included civil servants, legislators, and judges who are not of Chinese nationality, as well as democrats who love the country but not the party. The CCP now regards the criticism of Hongkongers as an attack on the central government, and also forbids Hongkongers from criticizing the socialist system. However, Deng Xiaoping’s original words state that “We don’t demand that they be in favor of China’s socialist system; we only ask them to love the motherland and Hong Kong.” (One Country, Two Systems, Selected Works of Deng Xiaoping, Volume 3). And he also said, “Of course, some of them should be on the Left, but as few as possible; some should be on the Right; and preferably a larger number should be middle-of-the-roaders. In this way, people from different sectors of society will be satisfied.” (Maintain Prosperity and Stability in Hong Kong, Selected Works of Deng Xiaoping, Volume 3). Taiwan’s institutions in Hong Kong would be allowed to remain, and they could even criticize the CCP, “that won’t bother us, because the Communist Party cannot be toppled by criticism”.

Why is the CCP, now claiming to be strong, so fragile that it is worried about being toppled by criticism, and that Hongkongers who are “loyal at the core” would endanger China’s security and development? Is this the so-called self-confidence in the pathway and in the system? In the end, the Sino-British Joint Declaration was a product of competition and compromise between the wisdom of the great Chinese and British political figures of a particular generation. The Basic Law was a product of the insights of the Chinese political leaders of a particular generation. How are these to be thoroughly understood and executed by a group of leaders, loyalist scholars, and bootlicking officials of the CCP who think they are better than Deng Xiaoping? They have blatantly falsified Deng Xiaoping’s definition and interpretation of one country, two systems, yet refuse to drop the name and banner of Deng Xiaoping to bank on the respect the international community has towards him. What self-deception. This is not political wisdom nor skill, but treachery and shamelessness.

It is a pity that Deng Xiaoping never fulfilled his wish to visit Hong Kong during his lifetime. If he knew that the one country, two systems painstakingly planned by him has been tortured to this extent, how could he rest in peace?

