The social media giant Facebook has banned all Australian news content from its platform. The incident is a result of the backlash from the publishers of “original news sources” as well as the Australian government’s proposed law to force tech giants such as Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content. It is a matter of concern because of the complex issues and developments such as the collaboration of news platforms and sharing of advertising revenue in the future, which is worthy of attention.

The modern internet community and cell phone generation have changed the way people watch the news. Facebook, the main subject here, prides itself on its advertising strategy and its algorithm to control the ordering and presentation of news feeds, so you and your friends see what is most relevant to you based on your actions and feedback. In addition, it has changed the way people express themselves through likes, posts, shares, check-ins at locations, and links to all kinds of multimedia, making this platform infinitely larger.

As a result, the role of Facebook in our information society has long been expanded into an infinite “public domain.” Many people keep a daily log on the social media platform, putting their thoughts in words and supplementing them with photos or live streaming. Facebook may seem like a free platform but every post, comment, sharing, and in fact every move on the network is a footprint of people’s work. The Australian media’s counterattack this time is attributable to the fact that many media outlets have in the past willingly put their news content on Facebook for the sake of visibility with the initial motive of allowing the social media users to see their news stories.

However, good times don’t last long, and the Facebook community can be toxic to use. Every user in the Facebook world is as much a worker as a producer, and the painstakingly written content and generated actions are all fed into the big data of these technology companies. A huge number of “digital workers” help companies like Facebook or Google to produce huge amounts of data. Soon, cell phone users are accustomed to “being spoon-fed” on social media platforms like Facebook instead of looking at the original news sources.

You can say that Facebook has gotten off easy and is yet overbearing. Journalists must use their brains, hands (pens), and money to compose stories from their interviews, but they all leap to the Facebook platform to be seen and read, and yet they do not get a share of the advertising revenue. It is already difficult for the news media to operate in the digital environment, but the content they take the most pride in is restricted by the search and presentation methods of the tech giants. It can be said that the biggest enemy of the media is not their peers but the technology industry, which is a different sector that is just crossing over. Like the traditional camera, Nikon’s enemy is not Canon but the completely unrelated cell phone industry because the users have already become accustomed to the habit of taking photos and then sending and sharing them, the way of reading the news is also very similar.

So when the Australian government is upholding justice, backing up the media, and rising up to take on the big monster Facebook, everyone is watching. Facebook’s technological crossover hijack is in progress. For one thing, can Facebook continue to present information in such a way when it is so big and powerful? The company is domineering and dictatorial, not allowing news production units to receive a share of the revenue or take a rest. Secondly, Facebook is also afraid that countries will follow suit and everyone will adopt the “trick or treat” approach, which will eventually lead to the disintegration of the Facebook platform’s “long-standing model of controlling users’ access to information and news.”

Sadly, many people will just continue to use their cell phones and log on to Facebook. Will there come a day when all the original news publishers are out of business and no one would even give a damn?

(Chao Che-sheng, Deputy Director of the Department of Information Communications at Kainan University)

