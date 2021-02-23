Shortly after the Lunar New Year holiday, Xinhua News Agency, a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), published a series of “interviews” to build momentum for Beijing’s drive to castrate Hong Kong’s electoral system. At a video conference held by the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies today, Xia Baolong, Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, is expected to propose changes to the electoral system in a way that only allows patriots to govern Hong Kong. According to a source in the political circle, there are several proposals being circulated but none is the final version. The source said: “Will Beijing still allow a small number of people in the pro-democracy camp to be elected or none at all? If it is the latter, a drastic proposal will be floated.”

A possible return to double-seat-single-vote system

According to the source, the proposals being circulated include one that involves narrowing down the voter base of the Election Committee by scrapping the 117 seats held by District Councilors in the committee as well as the five legislative “super seats”. But none of the proposals is the final plan. Rumor also has it that the five geographical constituencies will be broken down into more constituencies. In that case, there would be a revival of the double-seat-single-vote system, according to the source. That voting system was in use before 1997. “Out of 35 seats, the pro-democracy camp can at best get 17. In case of vote-splitting, they may get just a little more than 10 seats. Together with the functional constituency seats, they may not have more than 20 seats,” said the source. But the premise of these proposals is that Beijing still allows some people from the pro-democracy camp to make it into the Legislative Council (LegCo), the source pointed out. “Some hardliners believe no democrat should be allowed in. In that case, a drastic proposal will be floated.”

Another source in the political circle said even if Beijing allows certain democrats to be elected to LegCo while changing the electoral system, so that the pro-democracy camp’s influence in the mini-parliament is greatly reduced, it does not mean Beijing will relax things in other aspects. “Some people in the pro-establishment camp say changing the electoral system is only one of the measures. Before an election, candidates can be disqualified. After an election, elected legislators will be bound by the revised oath-taking ordinance. If democrats say something wrong, they can be disqualified. Besides, the pro-establishment camp has amended the LegCo rules of procedure, so that the pro-democracy camp cannot put up any form of resistance within LegCo.” With so many layers of restrictions, democrats will have little room for maneuvering even if they get elected.

Under such circumstances, even if pro-democracy figures are allowed to run in elections, probably very few would be able to make it, the political source said. “Precisely what kind of democrats meet the criteria of being part of the loyal opposition and not violating the principle of patriots governing Hong Kong? According to someone in the pro-establishment camp, only people like Cheng Chung-tai of Civic Passion might be able to get a seat.”

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play