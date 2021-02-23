A report into the workings of RTHK has listed a litany of apparent failings, accusing the government-funded broadcaster of serious inadequacies in its editorial decision-making and a lack of transparency in the way it handles complaints.

Well, I used to work at RTHK radio news and I can attest that – as far as reporting is concerned at least – these are not its main problems. Its main problems concern the difficulties journalists face in trying to do their jobs, many of which stem from the bureaucracy of being part of the civil service.

The report followed a six-month investigation led by Jessie Ting, formerly a senior aide to our Dear Leader Carrie Lam. Considering Lam’s previous comments about the broadcaster (e.g. “who listens to English news anyway?”) there have been understandable concerns over potential bias in her underling. But let’s be nice and assume the report is balanced and fair.

Among its findings, the report said there is weak accountability at RTHK because of poorly defined and documented editorial decision-making processes, and that the majority of such decisions are left to individual workers.

There is certainly an element of truth in the latter allegation; I was left pretty much to my own judgement on editorial decisions from day one, something I found distinctly daunting at first. But whenever I had serious concerns, I could always discuss the matter with colleagues, both equal and senior.

The first allegation however hints that the report was written by people with little newsroom experience. Most media organizations have one or two news conferences a day, with various staff members giving their opinion on which are the day’s best stories and how they should be handled. Changes are made on an ad-hoc basis throughout the day. There simply is no record of the “decision-making process” – it’s all done verbally – and given the dynamic way stories and the news agenda can change in just a few hours, a written record is virtually impossible.

The report also said that “As a result of insufficient effective monitoring … there is no assurance that public complaints received by RTHK have all been investigated properly and handled impartially.”

I can only say that the few complaints that ever landed on my sub-editor’s desk generally seemed to come from pedants with too much time on their hands: they concerned matters such as the incorrect title for a senior official or the veracity of turnout figures for protests – hardly indicators of institutionalized bias.

Furthermore, the report itself fails to be specific in some of these allegations. It says “In view of the wide public concern about RTHK’s programmes, the large number of complaints lodged against the department recently...” without giving evidence of the “wide public concern” or giving numbers for the “large number of complaints”.

So, what are the real problems that I alluded to at the start of this article? The main issue is that RTHK suffers from a management-driven decision-making process, in which its journalists are rarely consulted for their opinions.

Here are some examples. A few years ago, it was finally decided to scrap the ancient DOS-era production software for radio news. A tender was issued, and a new system purchased with virtually no consultation of the people who would have to use it. The new system was extremely awkward to use, and riddled with glitches and bugs. Following a tide of complaints by staff it was soon dropped (presumably at some cost) and replaced with another new system.

Around the same time the management decided that mp3 sound files (used for interviews and reports, etc.) were not good enough for broadcast standards, and that all files should be converted to the .wav format. Now converting from a compressed (mp3) file to uncompressed (.wav) file does not magically give you better sound. It’s like using a color photocopier to copy a black-and-white document: the end result is still black and white. The only thing achieved is a frustrating waste of time.

Another example of how things work at RTHK is the archiving of news pages on its website. All such pages are now purged after one year, meaning an important record of news is being lost forever for the public. It also makes things extremely difficult for RTHK’s journalists when trying to check facts or put important background into a report. Given that these news reports are funded by taxpayer money, but now disappear after just 12 months, it is perhaps something the Ombudsman should look into.

In my time at RTHK I found the majority of its journalists to be dedicated, fair and hard-working. The small number of staff managed a good job of covering local news in often extremely difficult circumstances, such as being pepper-sprayed by police when covering the anti-government protests. And they did this despite, not because of, the senior management.

The last thing RTHK needs is more bureaucracy.

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play