By Fong Yuen

Earlier, Biden participated at a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations (G7) and the Munich Security Conference, and gave speeches on both occasions. Although the ideas were abstract, they were the most detailed ones since Biden took office. Through these initial statements, we could perhaps get a feel for the pulse of Biden’s China policy.

Biden’s overall strategic thinking is that the U.S’ will cooperate with allies to prepare for long-term and fierce strategic competition with the CCP. The U.S. and the Western countries must repair their allied relations and lead the establishment of rules in the fields of technology and cyberspace.

Biden said, “We have to push back against the Chinese government’s economic abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system. Everyone — everyone — must play by the same rules.”

Biden emphasized that the U.S. China strategy is a long-term competition with China, but not one that would plunge the East and the West into confrontation, or even back to the Cold War. During this process, the U.S. ought to safeguard democratic values and maintain cooperative relations with the allies, “democracy will and must prevail.”

Although these are but abstract ideas, there are a few points of prediction we can extrapolate:

1) Biden sees the competition with China as long-term, and there’s no easy telling of the winner of the confrontation between the two systems and the two values within a short period of time. As such, the strategy must be based on the improvement of national strength, to strengthen from within, take the initiative in high-tech and cyberspace, and grasp the leading advantages in establishing rules and cooperative development.

2) The allies must strengthen cooperation. They must not fight alone, do their own things, but must act in unity. Only cooperation could lead to a long-term, effective besiegement of the CCP, one that would stop the CCP’s ideology from expanding around the world and prevent the export of the China model.

3) The competition with the CCP cannot lead to confrontation, and should not fall into the situation of a cold war. If the U.S. wants to defeat the CCP, it does not have to resolve to the form of war but should adopt a long-term competition to deplete the CCP’s power. If possible, force the CCP to submit to international rules; if it is not possible, it will drain CCP and let it wither.

Biden is standing on the shoulders of Trump in the formulation of his China policy. At the end of Trump’s administration, he almost did everything he could to the CCP, and Biden is reaping the benefits of his success. Biden could keep going or retreat. Keeping Trump’s sanction policies, the CCP could not blame him because they were put forth by Trump; lifting certain Trump policies, the CCP would be grateful to him for relieving the pressure.

Where to go forward, where to retreat, he has full control, and could slowly grasp all possibilities. Since the competition will be long-term, then there is no need to rush. Since the goal is not confrontation, then there are not many risks to take. Since there is cooperation among the allies, better results can be achieved and there are more opportunities to win.

Of course, the question lies not in the strategy he adopts, but whether his strategy is effective. Regarding the restoration of relations with the allies, the NATO Secretary-General has offered positive responses, but German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron have not been that easy. Biden announced the return to international organizations, coupled with donations and efforts; yet most of the international organizations have been completely altered after decades of being under the CCP operation. The CCP’s strategy of “encircling cities with the countryside” has succeeded and buying and winning the support of the third world. It is winning by votes and completely overturned the traditional forces of the U.S. A few words are not going to simply reverse this trend. It is doubtful how much time and cost it will take for Biden to achieve his wish.

In short, Biden’s “smart policy” is to isolate the CCP and rely on the unity of the allies to form military and technological advantages. With long-term besiegement, the CCP will be drained, and its survival skills will be weakened. At that point, changes within China can be promoted.

Xi Jinping is facing an embarrassing international situation where he has no friends in the West. Those who could be called friends only have their eyes on the prize. To maintain dictatorship, the CCP must strengthen the national power, expand the armaments, and improve technological competitiveness. Yet without money, these are all easier said than done.

With a never-ending, long-term competition in armaments and technology, whether the CCP’s domestic economy will be dragged into the mud the same way the Soviet Communist Party was dragged down by the arms race with the U.S. is still a question. If comes the day when China’s domestic economy can no longer be revived, when the internal reserves are depleted, then Xi Jinping’s nightmare awaits.

This is Biden’s perfect plan. The so-called long-term competition is none other than drainage. However, whether he is this smart, we’ll have to wait and see.

