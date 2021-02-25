On February 22nd, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during the Lanting Forum (a platform newly created by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tasked with external communication) that the new US administration should “stop three actions” and “abandon three practices” so as to create an environment for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the US in the future. It was the first time the Chinese government had officially expressed its views on and set the tone for Sino-US relations after the Biden administration took office. It was also an official response to US President Joe Biden ten days after he made a phone call to Xi Jinping on February 12th.

Even more importantly, Wang Yi’s statement actually meant that China had laid down specific and clear terms for negotiations and red lines that must not be crossed in terms of the new Sino-US relations. That is similar to how the mainland Chinese government has always handled cross-strait relations: anything can be discussed as long as the “One-China principle” is acknowledged. In the end, however, it turns out there is nothing that can be discussed.

By “stopping three actions” and “abandoning three practices”, Wang Yi refers to China’s hope that the US will “stop smearing and denigrating the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and China’s political system, stop the misguided words and deeds that express connivance at or even support for the separatist forces calling for ‘Taiwan’s independence’ and stop undermining China’s sovereignty and national security concerning its internal affairs such as Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet”, and that it will “abandon those unreasonable tariffs on Chinese goods, abandon its unilateral sanctions against Chinese enterprises as well as scientific research and educational institutes, and abandon its unjustified suppression of the progress of Chinese technology.”

What Wang Yi did not say directly but is known to all of us is that his comment targeted the anti-China actions of former US President Donald Trump and was a warning to the new US administration. As Wang Yi mentioned in his speech, “Sino-US relations should be rid of all the irregularities and be back on the right track.”

One-China policy might become an out-of-date tool

People who are familiar with China’s foreign policy know very well that the CCP has long been preaching about what is the right thing to do, issuing warnings, and reminding others how difficult it is to maintain the situation since it began to cross swords with Western hegemony or imperialism amid the Cold War. For a long time, it has expressed a very strong sense of righteousness and mission. Western democratic nations, however, find it impossible to work out the trick up China’s sleeve, since China is often the country which has the greatest inconsistency between words and deeds, which harms human rights the most and which is the most synonymous with double standards.

Wang Yi’s calculation was that, as Biden must harbor a visceral hatred of Trump, China could work in this direction to cause Biden to reverse all the policies pursued by Trump in the past. What he did not expect was that opposition or resistance to China is an area where Biden cannot dance to China’s tune. This is because Biden’s and his Democratic Party’s core beliefs are a democracy and human rights. Undoubtedly, it would amount to a betrayal of his own words and a renunciation of the US’s core interests if Biden “stopped the three actions” and “abandon the three practices” as told by Wang.

Just hark back to what Biden said to Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 12th. He believed that the US and China were in a state of “extreme competition”. He expressed the US’s worry that China would eat the lunch of Americans. He said that the US would strengthen its cooperative relations with its partners or allies (which are unlikely to include China). Washington has also expressed concern about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown on Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang, and assertive actions towards the region including Taiwan.

All of these are US-China issues that Biden is concerned about. If, however, Trump were still in power today, these concerns would look like issues that Trump would also talk about albeit out of different motives or values. In other words, in the traditional two-party political culture of the US, the differences in policies towards China have blurred, and in their place has come a united opposition or resistance to China. Judging from the fact that Biden has not even enunciated his compliance with the “One-China Policy” since he took office, it can be seen that the United States intends to treat the policy, as a matter of historical fact, merely as a tool for stabilizing US-China relations. Now the situation is different, and “One-China Policy” is bound to be replaced.

After Biden spoke with Xi Jinping, we could only read about the concerns Biden expressed to Xi Jinping as reported in the news, especially the sensitive issues of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The Chinese mainland authorities have made no mention of what Xi Jinping said in response at that time. All the media reports seemingly portrayed Xi Jinping dutifully listening to Biden’s expression of concerns for two hours on the phone without saying anything back.

However, what we saw afterward was that Communist warplanes continued to intrude into Taiwan’s southwestern airspace, the China Maritime Police Law came into force and was implemented, and Wang Yi and Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US, said in unison that “issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet must not be touched upon”. What China wants to say to the US is that the relationship between China and the US can go back on track through “dialogue, cooperation and control of differences”. In reality, it has only created prerequisites for dialogue and deepened their differences.

Between China and the US, the red line is Taiwan

Let us not forget that the most important differences, conflicts and red lines between China and the US are about Taiwan. However, the problem between China and the US is actually about what is between China and Taiwan. Why doesn’t China start by being friendly to Taiwan and initiate dialogue? Why doesn’t China stop those mainland commentators in favor of a military unification from making misrepresentations of the Taiwanese people and government? Why doesn’t China stop its verbal threats and military intimidation towards Taiwan and its infiltration into Taiwan’s inner circles? Why doesn’t China abandon its insistence on the preconditions for dialogue but face the differences straight up to manage the conflicts? I believe that when China can do what it has criticized others for failing to do, the values it adheres to will naturally be respected or accepted by others.

(Wang Hung-Jen, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science, National Cheng Kung University)

