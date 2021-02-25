When staging a rally during the presidential election last year, Biden waved to the air after getting off a plane, which used to be a good topic for a chat passing from mouth to mouth. Attacked by dementia, he would say it’s just a “rumor” coming from nowhere.

There were also Hong Kong high-ranking officials standing in line the other day at the apron in Chek Lap Kok, muttering to themselves in front of a batch of cargo to be unloaded, which looked pretty paranormal. Unless it’s a hallucination, only at religious ceremony in honor of gods would people mumble to themselves before dead objects. Pardon me! It should be a religious rite. Facing a batch of cargo and staring off into the distance, two high-ranking officials murmured: “Thank the Central People’s Government for supporting Hong Kong.” While the masses hit by a natural adversity must first offer a thanksgiving to the party, the drug sellers in the SAR who took Sinovac vaccine as a dish for a religious ceremony in honor of gods excelled all the mainlanders.

The pitiful Sinovac vaccine became an item offered at an altar to gods.

After the two officials having engaged in the sacrificial rite, other officials showed you video clips. Before you could say Jack Robinson, the first one taking the lead to get injected with the vaccine sounded unusual with his first reaction – “I feel delighted, very excited”, followed by his second reaction – “Thank the Central People’s Government”. The reverse order of the ritual should be caused not only by his sophistry, but also his extraordinarily honest body.

The vaccine was palpably excitant or else it wouldn’t have caused the delight and excitement, on top of the jibber-jabber spit out by him, who “spent half an hour answering questions on end on his feet” to prove his good feelings and that “there is no undesirable side effect at all”.

Being ignorant of politics and knowing nothing about science, I have only common sense: that salesman is such a joke. Only half an hour after the jab, his legs started buckling when answering questions about the untenable phase three clinical data of the vaccine. What he took in wasn’t toxic, was it? Even if it had been poison, it would’ve taken at least six minutes to see the agonal respiration on him, as we are told by Tang Ti-sheng’s version of Dai Nui Fa (The Death of the Princess, a Cantonese opera), in which Chow Sai-hin, emperor’s son-in-law, and the princess, after drinking arsenic, just wouldn’t pass away before they finish the six-minute singing.

The side effect of unusual excitement gave rise to no good sales, but just undesirable outcome. In terms of numbers, the finance committee has spared HKD1billion for a security fund against unusual incidents, and the maximum indemnification reaches HKD3million, which is so ostentatious that no measure adopted by governments from around the world is comparable. In terms of science, the phase three clinical report on the AZ vaccine produced by foreign forces has been completed. Some medical practitioners suffered from adverse effects, while some nurses from Berlin grumbled: “How come the high-risk personnel who fight the coronavirus every day are asked to get vaccinated with the vaccine which is less effective?” Some physicians even criticized the European Union for approving of the vaccines supported by “very poor” data, but these critics have never been criticized for politicizing vaccines.

Adverse effects after inoculation are not necessarily equivalent to side effects similar to symptoms of critical illnesses. So, being able to answer questions on his feet is not necessarily tantamount to being immune against all kinds of aftermaths. The excitement felt by the first one getting injected in the SAR was adverse political reaction, side effect derived from desire for power. If the three major secretaries absent from the show feel as delighted and excited as he did after getting jabbed, it demonstrates Hong Kong is not infected with the virus of being collectively obsequious to the Chinese Communist Party. How does that sound?

(Albert Leung is an award-winning lyricist and writer.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play