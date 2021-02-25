Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced the stamp duty on stocks will go up 30% to 0.13%. It is like throwing a bomb onto Hong Kong, the international financial center. There are numerous peculiar points on this policy, but the benefit is only a mere HK$12 billion (US$1.5 billion) income.

1. Hong Kong’s wealth effect will disappear

Although the Hong Kong economy has been bad, and the unemployment rate is at a record high since the last decade, the stock market is still doing very well. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (388) introduced factors such as China concepts stocks and Renminbi appreciation, which has attracted many investments from China. The increase of the stock stamp duty will put these investors away, which will bring the market down. As a result, the wealth effect will disappear, and the economy will be hit hard. Even the property market trading will be affected.

2. Misjudge the impact of reducing stamp duty

As in why increase the stamp duty, a government source tried to explain by saying, “previously, when the government lowered the stamp duty, the stock trading volume did not drastically increase. Therefore the trading volume varies depending on the market situation.” It is a ridiculous statement because price elasticity is a curve and not a straight line at a 45-degree angle. Stamp duty reduction may not affect the trading volume, but stamp duty increase could have a devastating effect. That statement proves the Financial Secretary has not done thorough research before bringing out the policy.

3. The Stock Market has already retreated

The global stock market has been in difficulty because of the inflation and expected smaller inflows of investment funds. In this situation, the policy should aim to give the asset prices a soft landing. The comments yesterday from Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, have calmed the market down, or at least slow down the arrival of pullback. But with Chan increasing the stock transaction cost has affected the Hong Kong stock valuation and led to a rapid plunge of the stock market. The surrounding stock market has also been dragged down.

4. People will be inclined to buy U.S. stocks

The effect of Hong Kong stocks being knocked is that retail investors will be more inclined to buy U.S. stocks. The local securities firms will focus more on developing U.S. stock transactions, and the Hong Kong stock trading will decrease. It is harmful to the development of Hong Kong finance to an extend. Also, many Hong Kong stocks have returned to the mainland, and are also listed in Singapore and the U.S. If the allotment is conducted through other countries with lower transaction costs, the related income will be less, which would lead to the financial services industry shifting their business focus to other cities.

5. The government dares not to touch taxes related to real estates

The government levies taxes on the stock market. There was a rumor that the government might study property capital gains tax, but the budget has not mentioned anything. It implies the government is still wary of the pressure from the real estate sector and dares not to levy any tax on it. Instead, it decided to target the stock market that has a higher citizen participation rate. It has highlighted the flaws of the government policies.

