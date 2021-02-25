Considering everything is so political these days, I was shocked this week at the fact that the news about a task force appointed by the government having decided against setting a ceiling on rent for or imposing a ban on substandard dwellings didn’t make much noise or an outcry from the public.

I do not agree with them on their reasoning behind the decision about a ceiling on rent.

What are the justifications for the decision not to ban substandard dwellings?

“Today we do not intend to ban the problematic units because if we ban them, there will be a shortage of cheap accommodation for the grassroots” was the response from the task force. Where are we living? Third world Hong Kong? Hong Kong is Asia’s world-class city, the richest in the world, yet we treat the grassroots as disregarded piles of trash. It’s absolutely shameful of the task force to come back after a year or so with this conclusion.

A social worker of a refugee community center where I serve many grass-roots residents of ethnic minorities, I’ve been tasked with doing home visits over the past couple of months. And it’s just depressing to see the people dwelling in degrading and inhumane conditions. That is no exaggeration.

I have seen toilets with rusty pipes exposed right next to kitchens without doors and ceilings with moulds on them that can only be health hazards, and even hotbeds of the raging coronavirus.

Many of my clients are at the mercy of landlords, who pass the buck to tenants. Those who don’t like it have to move out. If the renters turn to property agencies for help, which feed on commission, they will tell them choice is limited as very few landlords are willing to lease their apartments to ethnic minorities. So, many of them have to live with it. One of my clients just covers all the pipes with blankets and clothes, disinfects his toilet which is exposed to the kitchen with hot water, and puts up a piece of cloth to partition them when cooking so that the food is hopefully not contaminated. My heart aches for this being what we have to accept – degradation of living standard in our city.

Even the task force doesn’t have common sense, and empathy with the voiceless marginalized members of the society. They can’t even maintain their dignity. Then what can ordinary citizens hope for?

I only hope that landlords are held accountable to the society. They are supposed to hold on to certain moral values, so they can do much better. Maybe I’m an idealist, a dreamer, but aren’t we all in Hong Kong? The lion rock spirit is our strength, but it shouldn’t be extended at the expense of the poor. Say no to substandard housing!

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

Editor’s note: Task Force for the Study on Tenancy Control of Subdivided Units is expected to release a report of their study in March.

