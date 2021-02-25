On February 20, a symposium commemorating the 100th birthday of Hua Guofeng was held by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which was way smaller in scale in comparison with the one for the 100th birthday of Hu Yaobang. To pay homage to Hu, Xi Jinping took part with all the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) and delivered a speech by himself. This time, two members of the PSC, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, participated with three Politburo members, and Wang Huning gave a speech. After all, Hua and Hu were two top CCP leaders derailed by Deng Xiaoping. Hua’s last position was member of the Central Committee of the CCP, while Hu’s was Politburo member. So, that was standard practice for the CCP, which stringently sticks to hierarchy.

What was not standard was that the impact of the speech in memory of Hua made by Wang this year outweighs not only that of the one delivered by Xi in memory of Hu six years ago, but also that of the one given by Hu Jintao at the commemoration of the 100th birthday of Deng in 2004 held at the Great Hall of the People. Why? In general, it is said that Xi is keen on negating Deng’s course and theory. Yours truly is, however, convinced that explanation is not good enough.

First of all, let’s compare the speeches given by Wang and Xi: both did not have a single word about the “blunders” committed by Hu and Hua, which insinuates technically redressing their grievances; both mentioned their noble moral characters. The gist of Xi’s speech was: “To commemorate comrade Hu, we have to learn from his compassion for the people – heart with the people, benefits to the people; learn from his spirit of exploration - seeking truth from facts, being brave to go on an expedition; learn from his noble manner – being fair, decent, incorruptible and self-disciplined.” What Wang said was the Achilles’ heel: “Irrespective of developments in different times and changes in conditions, pledging loyalty to the party is the highest priority. All party and cadre members should act upon the requirements by General Secretary Xi Jinping, being self-aware enough to strengthen “the four awarenesses”, consolidate “the four self-confidences”, accomplish “the two preservations”, enhancing the ability of political judgement, comprehension and implementation, staying at the same height with the Central Committee of the party that pivots around comrade Xi Jinping.” Xi’s speech on Hu’s moral character was to call on all party members and nationals to learn from him, while Wang’s speech on Hua’s “loyalty” was to tell you that you have to learn from him now or never!

Secondly, since the preparatory work for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been rolled out, deployment of the high echelon personnel has to follow the prescribed order by the numbers from bottom to top. Early this month, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CCP, the Organization Department of the CCP and the National Supervisory Commission published “Notice about serious discipline of change of office term and strengthening supervision of common practise of change of office term”, demanding that all CCP members abide by “ten strict prohibitions”.

Only constriction by discipline is far from enough. As soon as he rose to power, Xi put forward on May 1, 2013, “the two 30-year non-mutual-negations” at the opening ceremony of the workshop for new and alternate members of the Central Committee to learn about following out the spirit of the 18th National Congress, which prompted party media to read too much into it. Despite the content having been deleted on the Qiangguo (powerful country) Forum of the People’s Daily, it is still the theory guidance for the deployment of the high echelon personnel at the 20th National Congress of the CCP. Only theory guidance is not adequate, so the tenure of office was rescinded upon the amendment to the constitution at the 1st Session of the 13the National People’s Congress in 2018, which finished the legal preparation for the deployment of the high echelon personnel at the 20th National Congress of the CCP.

Hua Guofeng becomes historical basis for Xi Jinping to renew his term of office again

Is it enough to have a legal basis? “A good rain knows its season, and comes when spring is around.”( by Du Fu (712-770), great Tang dynasty poet) Such a timely rain like this, the 100th birthday of Hua had to be commemorated solemnly for sure, and the reason why it caused a sensation is also here. In February 1976, after the death of Zhou Enlai, former premier of the State Council holding a lifetime appointment, the Politburo passed a motion tabled by Mao Zedong that Hua took up the position of deputy premier of the State Council to reside over the daily work of the central authorities. In April, according to what Mao suggested again, the Politburo passed another motion to appoint Hua as the first deputy chairman of the Central Committee of the CCP and premier of the State Council. In July 1977, Hua was ratified as the chairman of the central committee of the CCP and chairman of the Central Military Commission at the 3rd Plenary of the 10th Central Committee of the CCP. In August 1977, Hua was appointed with the same positions again at the 1st Session of the 10th National Congress. At the 6th Plenary of the 11th Central Committee of the CCP, Hua quit the chairman of the central committee of the CCP and chairman of the Central Military Commission. In September 1980, he was not the premier of the State Council anymore.

In the history of the CCP, Hua was the second leader following Mao to take up all the highest positions in the party, polity and military. Under his leadership, “the Gang of Four” were arrested at one stroke on October 6, 1976, so he is recognized by the party history as the one who “saved the country and the party”. He presided over the rehabilitation of Deng, transferred Hu and Zhao Ziyang to the Central Committee, supported Hu’s endeavor to redress people’s grievances, promoted “discussion on criteria for truth”, and is reckoned the person preparing thoughts and competent talents for the reform and opening up of China. He also revived the normal democratic life within the party, as well as the normal diplomatic relations with the West and Yugoslavia. All of these are the public opinion basis for Hua being commemorated solemnly.

Whether Xi can inherit the public opinion from Hua is another story. Nevertheless, Liu Yuan and Mao Xinyu, highest emblems of CCP’s orthodox with other clans below them, taking part in the symposium for the 100th birthday of Hua hints that the inheritor of CCP’s absolute power in the party, polity and military is no one but Xi.

After the commemoration of Hua, On the History of the Chinese Communist Party written by Xi was published on February 21, and on 22, Xi showed up at a mobilization meeting demanding CCP members learn and teach the history of the CCP, the history of the new China, the history of reform and opening up and the history of development of socialism. He brought up the idea of “exalting the red tradition, passing on the red genes”. The day before New Year’s Eve, former Shanghai police chief Gong Daoan was expelled from the CCP to go on trial for “having abandoned his ideals, convictions and ‘the four awarenesses’, turned away from ‘the two preservations’, attempted to build cliques within the party, which caused serious harm to and had bad influences on the political environment”. The entire party, including all the hong er’dai (second-generation reds) should now have a clear understanding of how to be as “loyal” as Hua in the new stage of development.

(Lui Yue, veteran Chinese journalist)

