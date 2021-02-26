The sad old men of the Chinese Communist Party will soon be gathering in Peking for their annual meetings, which can mean only one thing: more nonsensical assaults on Hong Kong’s freedoms and way of life are incoming!

This year, it seems that Peking and its minions are preparing a steaming hot pile of “electoral reforms” for you. No, no, no, not the type of reforms that you were promised and for which you have been peacefully fighting for decades. Instead, these “reforms” will enable the Chinese Communist Party to further export its failed controlocratic model to your colonized city: take a deep breath and hold your nose, because these “improvements” are going to be absolute garbage!

The main content of these “electoral reforms” appears to be the idea that the people running Hong Kong need to be “patriots.”

Now, anyone who actually bothered to take a look at the Sino-British Joint Declaration or the Basic Law, the supposed foundations of the Special Administrative Region, would find that there are in fact no clauses about how “patriots” need to “run Hong Kong.” What, then, is the basis for this proposal?

The basis is to be found solely in comments made by Deng Xiaoping to “a Hong Kong commercial and industrial delegation” in the symbolically telling year 1984. Deng says, briefly, that “some requirements or qualifications should be established with regard to the administration of Hong Kong affairs by the people of Hong Kong. It must be required that patriots form the main body of administrators, that is, of the future government of the Hong Kong special region.”

According to any reasonable evaluation, these two ambiguous sentences should have no legal bearing on Hong Kong’s political system. This is not, however, how the People’s Republic of China works: lacking any independent legal system or other forms of oversight, the incoherent ramblings of Peking’s aging leaders are actually the law.

From the Great Leap Forward to the Cultural Revolution to 1989 to the Belt-Road Initiative, the misguided ideas of the top leadership shape the political realities in which people are forced to operate on a daily basis. Hong Kong is no longer an exception to this fact, although one would very much need to be living in an ideological bubble to think that Deng’s half-baked ramblings from forty years could solve Hong Kong’s political crisis today.

Once we recognize that these supposed new reforms in fact have no legal basis, we are left to ponder a second question: what does “patriots running Hong Kong” actually mean?

Patriotism has long been a favorite keyword for the Chinese Communist Party. “Patriotism” has also been a key concept in Hong Kong civil society for decades: the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic and Democratic Movements on the Mainland has long gone out of its way to emphasize the patriotism behind its activism.

One can, admittedly somewhat ambivalently, understand why this strategy was deployed in Hong Kong civil society, even if one disagrees in retrospect: the idea was to construct a nuanced vision of patriotism that explicitly differentiates a nation from the political regime that rules over it.

At the same time, however, one needs to also understand that a nuanced form of patriotism could never provide any immunity against a regime that actively deploys the idea of patriotism precisely to confuse the distinction between nation and regime.

Erick Tsang, the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs (a fascinatingly paradoxical position if ever there was one), said as much this week when he declared that “you cannot say that you are patriotic but you do not love the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party or you do not respect it-- this does not make sense.” I found it quite ironic that Erick wanted to talk about “making sense,” which is not exactly his strength.

While we are on the topic of “making sense,” we could also ask whether basing major institution-changing reforms in Hong Kong’s political system on some leader’s casual comments from forty years ago makes sense.

We could ask whether, within Hong Kong’s formerly rule of law-based system, “patriot” is even a legally coherent concept that makes sense.

And we could ask why, rather than simply demanding that everyone in Hong Kong loves the CCP as they clearly intend, the Party is instead deploying this seemingly circuitous but also painfully obvious discourse of “patriots running Hong Kong” to do what it always does: expanding its control.

To understand what is really going on here, we need to “make sense” of the confusing conflation of two types of love in the Party’s discourse on patriotism.

On the one hand, love, of course, cannot be forced. One cannot simply see someone on the street that one likes and demand that they love you. Love needs to be earned, and the CCP refuses to do that work while demanding that love.

On the other hand, the love in patriotism is, by contrast, imagined to be innate. We assume that one’s birthplace or identification produce a natural love for a country that does not need to be earned. Going against patriotism is then viewed as fundamentally unnatural.

The Chinese Communist Party’s weaponized patriotism transfers a seemingly invariably positive and natural ideal of love of country into the service of the malevolent and unnatural ideal of loving and embracing a Party that deserves no love.

The Chinese Communist Party not only wants to destroy, step by step, the culture and institutions that make Hong Kong great, but also wants the people of Hong Kong to love and thank them every step of the way.

This is not love of country, nor love of party. This is not even any type of love. This is a hostage situation, masquerading as love, masquerading in turn as a legal obligation to love.

This is a joke, but not the funny type. It is a sad joke.

And this sad joke is, in turn, Hong Kong’s political system today: a sad joke that simply doesn’t make sense, masquerading as something to be loved, but not even deserving of being taken seriously.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University and the author of the forthcoming book Two Systems, Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

