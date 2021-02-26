by Li Ping

On the surface, Hong Kong does not have to pay any bill for the Chinese military. But the stability maintenance fee of the CCP Hong Kong has to settle is out in the open for the first time. The latest budget review has stated HK$8 billion (US$1 billion) national security expenses without any detail and can increase at any time. Whether it is on average population or territory, the sum is already more than Guangdong province, which has the highest stability maintenance fee in the mainland. Furthermore, both Chinese military fees and stability maintenance fees include invisible parts and the “three public (travel on public money, transportation on public money, and eating and drinking on public money)” expenses. How can Hong Kong be exempted from this “tradition”? For sure, treating guests in Timothy Tong’s style, with Moutai, is to be expected. The so-called financial independence probably ceases to exist nowadays because it contains the word “independence.” Paul Chan will not dare to take that risk by mentioning it.

Article 106 of the Basic Law states, “the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region shall have independent finances.” But Article 19 of the Hong Kong national security law states that the Financial Secretary is to allocate special fund “to meet the expenditure for safeguarding national security and approve the establishment of relevant posts, which are not subject to any restrictions in the relevant provisions of the laws in force in the Region.” It is one of the examples of the Hong Kong national security law overriding the Basic Law. If Paul Chan wasn’t worrying about the publicized revenue and expenditure account cannot be balanced and has to reveal the item in the new budget review, Hongkongers would not have known that he has already approved the expenses of HK$8 billion to safeguard the national security.

The budget review claims this HK$8 billion will be spent on the expenses related to the safeguarding of national security “over the next few years,” but even Paul Chan cannot say how many years. All he said was it would not be necessary to allocate any money in the coming year. The media and public are so kind and still trying to figure out how many years are “few years.” If we assume it is three years, it means HK$2 billion has been allocated, nearly doubled the HK$1.2 billion expenditure of ICAC. Even though “the coming year” means “next year,” but the government does not have to hand in an application to the Legislative Council (LegCo) to get the national security expenses, and there is no cap for such expenses. If the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, with the Director of the Hong Kong Liaison Office as the advisor, asks for money, regardless of how much, and when, would Chan dare to say no?

Compared with the trillions of yuan of stability maintenance fee paid by various places in the mainland, HK$8 billion doesn’t sound much. But Hong Kong is a small city with a population of only 7.45 million, an average of HK$1,100 (US$142) per person or HK$7.2 million (US$967,154) per square kilometer is still higher than Guangdong province. Guangdong Province has a resident population of 115 million, a land area of 179,700 square kilometers, and a stability maintenance budget of 121.4 billion yuan, the highest among 31 provinces. On average, each person has to bear HK$1,055 (US$136), or HK$670,000(US$86,399) per square kilometer.

Yesterday in a radio program, Chan emphasized the HK$8 billion is not military expenses and asked the citizens not to misunderstand. According to the Basic Law, the expenses of the PLA stationed in Hong Kong do not have to be borne by Hong Kong. The Hong Kong national security law states the operating cost of the Office of Safeguarding National Security is guaranteed by the Central Treasury. Both units are in Hong Kong to safeguard national security but one is a closed-up military camp, and the other is an organization that is deeply involved with Hong Kong society. We cannot simply group the two when discussing whether their operations have used Hong Kong’s public money.

The Chinese military expenses and stability maintenance fees have always been criticized for lacking transparency with a high proportion of invisible expenses. Hong Kong does not have to bear the expenses of the human resources of the Office of Safeguarding National Security. But when its staff performs duties with the police, is Hong Kong paying for the expenses? I assume the costs of Hong Kong schools’ national security education, the fees of the officials and judges at the Department of Justice who are in charge of national security cases, and the expenses of large-scale police deployment have not been included in the HK$8 billion budget? Similar to the proportion of equipment cost in the Chinese military expenses that has risen to 41% in recent years, the Hong Kong Police’s equipment budget has also increased significantly this year. Is it for public security or national security?

We can see the HK$8 billion is only the first small invoice we have to pay for the party. What also causes concern apart from the nontransparent national security expenses is that absolute power leads to absolute corruption. When the national security expenses has no transparency and supervision, the number of corruption problems created will be unimaginable, and there will definitely be problems with the “three public” expenses, such as Timothy Tong, former commissioner of ICAC who has treated the officials of Hong Kong Liaison Office over 20 times during his tenure. On one of these occasions, he even opened five bottles of Moutai. Now the national security officers from the mainland have entered Hong Kong and are involved in Hong Kong’s politics and economy, the Hong Kong officials will certainly do everything to please these VIPs without the slightest concern for Hongkongers’ hard-earned money!

As a cop-out response to the question of the cut in cash payout, Paul Chan insisted we “should not bite more than we can chew.” But when it comes to the national security expenses, his stance is blatant “all the party can eat”: whatever the party wants, he gives; when the party asks for a refill, he is only too happy to oblige.

