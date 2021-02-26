What is going on with Jack Ma, the cofounder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, is a matter that has aroused attention recently. In a speech delivered at the Bund Summit 2020 in Shanghai in late October 2020, Ma lashed out at the government’s policy of tightening financial regulation and ridiculed the Basel Agreement, which concerns the matter of financial supervision, for being like an “old people’s club” in its stifling of innovation. The speech was seen by the market as what touched off his conflict with the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Shortly afterwards, Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group became the target of a string of regulatory actions. It was summoned to regulatory interviews by the People’s Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. In early November, the authorities brought Ant Group’s initial public offering (IPO) application to a halt without prior notice and opened a file on the group’s monopolistic behavior. Jack Ma disappeared from the public eye, arousing attention from domestic and overseas markets.

Ma has crossed CCP’s bottom line through HK media

However, had financial risk issues really been spotted at the eleventh hour before the group went public, the targets of investigation should have included members of the listing committee tasked with the scrutinization of the IPO plan and heads of financial regulatory agencies as well. But these individuals have emerged unscathed. Obviously, the cause of the purge of Ant Group might have been political.

As disclosed by the foreign media, Alibaba Group has a deep political relationship with Jiang Zemin’s faction. The group’s investors include Boyu Capital (a Hong Kong investment company founded by Jiang Zemin’s grandson Jiang Zhicheng), CITIC Capital (controlled by Liu Lefei, son of Liu Yunshan) and Beijing Zhaode Investment Group (controlled by Li Botan, son-in-law of a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee Jia Qinglin). Exposure of the group’s other shareholding structures has also revealed that many entrepreneurs have invested in the group through different investment tools. They include Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang, Giant Network Group Chairman Shi Yuzhu, and China Oceanwide Holdings Group Chairman and President Lu Zhiqiang.

Boyu Capital, for example, began by investing in “Beijing Jingguan Investment Center” through its subsidiary “Boyu Guangqu Taoran (Shanghai)”, which then invested in Ant Group through private equity funds. The investment is a concrete manifestation of the closely intertwined political-business connection between Ma and Jiang’s faction, which is an example of a successful business model founded upon crony capitalism involving the cozy relationships between corporations, business leaders and government officials. In other words, as Ma made his name in the later part of Jiang Zemin’s tenure and quickly expanded Taobao, Alipay and other businesses during Hu Jintao’s tenure, it can be seen that Jiang’s faction has a close relationship with Jack Ma’s groups.

In fact, Xi Jinping’s political struggle against Ma has long been on the cards. The regulatory action taken against Ant Group could be a continuation of the struggle between Jiang’s and Xi’s factions in nature. First, in January 2015, China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce stated that Jack Ma’s trading platform was operating illegally. Back then it had already identified Alibaba as a platform of Jiang’s faction. In the same year, there was a great stock market crash. The Central Committee of the CCP determined that Jack Ma had been helping the cliques of “princelings” short the market and acquire, with cash, stocks that had tumbled so much that their trading had been suspended, thus achieving the dual aims of arbitrage and money laundering. Xi Jinping’s team has been monitoring Jack Ma’s cash flow for years.

Second, Jack Ma has published media reports unfavorable to Xi through the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong media organization, to the irritation of the Central Committee of the CCP. In July 2017, for example, the paper reported that Li Qianxin, Li Zhanshu’s daughter, was involved in corruption. Although the report was later retracted and the paper issued an apology, there was already the impression that Jack Ma had become a tool for the political struggle for Jiang’s faction. In addition, in recent years the South China Morning Post has frequently discussed the US-China trade war, which is a vigorous encroachment on the bottom line of the Central Committee of the CCP. Xi Jinping’s team had also been actively investigating the equity structure of Ant Group. In October last year, Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, stated that some non-financial institutions had been expanding like the financial industry and involved in irregularities such as “cross-shareholdings, fraudulent capital injections and the appropriation of huge amounts of capital”. Pan’s speech must have been targeted at Ma, while the Central Committee of the CCP was waiting for the right moment to take regulatory action against Ant Group.

In addition, after Jack Ma made an appearance again this year, he no longer criticized the financial regulatory system but expressed his allegiance to the Central Committee of the CCP in a subtle way. After the CCP officially had suspended Ant Group’s IPO plan, Jack Ma had remained invisible for nearly three months, before giving a speech through video conferencing at the ceremony of a foundation under his name. He disclosed that he “will devote himself to education and public welfare more determinedly” after his retirement. Not only did he imply that he would no longer engage in the corporation’s operations and political struggles (which means the effective control of the company could change hands), but he also swore fealty to the Central Committee of the CCP, proposing the integration of educational public welfare undertakings in rural areas and the rural revitalization strategy, thus echoing the poverty alleviation policies to which the CCP has committed itself.

All in all, Xi Jinping’s political crackdown on Jack Ma is in fact part of the power struggle between Xi’s and Jiang’s factions. Xi Jinping’s hope is that the centenary of the CCP and the political agenda of the 20th National Congress of the CCP will go off without a hitch, during with he intends to cite his targeted poverty alleviation campaign and building of a well-to-do society as his political achievements.

An immensely rich corporation with deep connections with Jiang’s faction

At such a critical political juncture, Ant Group’s power might have made the CCP uneasy. After all, Jack Ma’s group has the means of a nation. To Xin Jinping, the existence of such a powerful plutocrat in mainland China is exactly what the Chinese saying “How can others be allowed to slumber on the side of his Majesty’s bed” is about. What is more, as Jack Ma and Jiang’s faction are inextricably intertwined, a thriving Ant Group will pose a threat to Xi. The crackdown on Ant Group might seem to be related to financial policies. However, if looked at from the perspective of political struggle in the upper echelons of the CCP, it is more likely to be a continuation of the struggle between Xi and Jiang.

(Tsai Wen-hsuan is a researcher at the Institute of Political Science at Academia Sinica)

