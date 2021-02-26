While identity determines our freedom of movement, it is the least guaranteed in troubled times. When news broke that the Chinese government will no longer recognize the UK-issued British National Overseas (BNO) passport, many Hong Kong people pondered how they could safely leave the city. As many Hong Kong people hold either an HKSAR passport or another country’s nationality, they have an “exit plan” no matter what. But for those who only have their BNO and do not have Hong Kong citizenship, it is impossible to ask them to become Chinese naturalized subjects. They are the ethnic minorities who are more affected by the nationality issue than anyone else. According to a statement from Hong Kong Unison, a non-governmental organization that serves the local ethnic minority community, those who hold only BNOs have even encountered difficulties in banking recently, as banks have followed instructions to deny them their only proof of identity. The sad thing is that what happened to them is already considered “not bad” because at least Hong Kong is a relatively affluent city. In major cities around the world, there exist groups of “people without identity” just like them. In times of peace, they have been ignored, and in times of chaos, they are not even considered a number.

Even when passports are not involved, people’s freedom of movement is still restricted. Countries across the globe closed their borders in 2020 as the Wuhan pneumonia shocked the world. New Zealand, which has been relatively safe, may shut its borders for the remainder of 2021, or may only establish limited entry/exit agreements with neighboring Australia and countries of the Pacific region, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in January. However, passports are just a part of identity. Those who can apply for passports and can even afford to leave their birthplace are often the “lucky” ones. The dense population of modern cities has in fact magnified many social problems, with poverty and inequality becoming more prominent in urban areas. The “non-mainstream” crowd can hardly survive in the city, and policies are not designed with them in mind, nor are the benefits necessarily accessible to them. The World Bank has proposed three dimensions, namely “spatial inclusion,” “social inclusion” and “economic inclusion.” The goal is to make countries and cities more diverse and integrated, taking into account the needs of all stakeholders in society. In addition, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are scheduled to be completed by 2030, include in their 16th goal to “Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels” of institutions and systems.

The above situations will be even more difficult as a result of status. Looking back to a year ago when the world was baptized by the pandemic, many governments adopted the quickest and most drastic ways to control the epidemic, but sometimes seemingly inhumane and even cold-blooded. In her article “The Pandemic is a Portal,” published in the Financial Times last April, renowned Indian author Arundhati Roy wrote about her observations in the hours before India shut down its cities. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in mid-March that he would follow the lead of European countries and require people to keep a social distance. He also imposed a curfew and learned from the UK, asking Indian citizens to ring bells and bang their pots and pans on their balconies to pay tribute to health care workers. The author’s Indian friends took to social media to share the story, along with a few eye-rolling emojis.

A few days later, at 8 p.m., Modi reappeared to announce that India would be under lockdown from midnight onwards. Markets would be closed and all public and private transportation would cease to operate. Arundhati Roy described the country as being immediately thrown into chaos, with only four hours to prepare for a national lockdown. Many working-class citizens in towns and cities, the elderly, the sick, women and children evicted by their employers and landlords were walking back to their hometowns in all directions. On the road, they were chased down by police who were strictly enforcing the curfew. Outside one town, one group was herded together and sprayed with chemicals. They all knew they could be carrying the virus but they had to go on. Those who marched homeward were relatively fortunate to have a home at all. The number of homeless people is unbeknownst. Arundhati Roy interviewed a carpenter on the street who was going to walk back to his home near the Nepalese border. “Maybe when Modi decided to do this, nobody told him about us. Maybe he doesn’t know about us,” he said. Arundhati Roy noted that “us” means approximately 460 million people.

The stories that sound familiar are all too common. When a government formulates a policy, it should of course consider its people. However, too often, communities outside the mainstream population are forgotten, which is indeed disgraceful for major metropolitans. Or to put it more bluntly, those who do not have the ability to resist and do not have voting rights are forgotten. Let alone the fact that it is truly disrespectful of others, such arrogance is simply distasteful.

(Tiffany Chan Hei Tung, Researcher at The Glocal)

