The 2021/22 Budget presented by Financial Secretary Paul Chan is like a typical diabetic diet. Despite the government’s ineffective fight against COVID-19 and the pandemic’s persistent impact on the economy, the relief measures which will help improve people’s livelihood have been drastically reduced. Whereas some people remarked that it was a “low sugar” budget, I think it was a “sugar free” budget. Hong Kong is under dire circumstances but Chan’s Budget strategy is to cut out all sugars and add fiery spices.

First, instead of simply handing out cash, the government has decided to go for the more complicated option of issuing HK$5000 consumption coupons to be disbursed electronically by instalments. How many people at grass-roots level would have access to electronic payment platforms? Let’s wait and see. The loan scheme for the unemployed (up to HK$80,000) is just better-than-nothing. It will only help those who are unemployed in the short term. For other measures, such as old age allowance and old age living allowance, only an extra half month allowance will be provided instead of the much expected extra full month. A total of HK$2.38 billion was allocated for these welfare handouts. In addition, a one-off electricity bill subsidy of HK$1,000 will be provided for more than 2.7 million households, incurring a total expenditure of HK$2.8 billion. The government will also pay examination fees for candidates sitting 2021 HKDSE Examination, amounting to HK$150 million. The above measures cost HK$41.45 billion in total, of which consumption coupon accounts for the biggest share of $36 billion. Consumption coupons apart, direct social welfare handouts amount to only $5.5 billion.

But at the same time, fiery spices were added. Among the expenditure items, HK$8 billion was earmarked for spending on national security. For the first time ever, Hong Kong government included national security expenditures in its budget. According to the provisions of the Hong Kong National Security Law, the government shall appropriate from the general revenue a special fund to meet the expenditures for safeguarding national security, which are not subject to any restrictions in the relevant provisions of Hong Kong laws. The government does not need to account to taxpayers for how much of the huge fund is spent on staff costs; how much in paying informants; or how much each year. Anyway, a one-off allocation of HK$8 billion was made. Is HK$8 billion an outrageous or reasonable figure? Compared it to ICAC’s budgeted expenses of HK$1.2 billion, Mr Chan is such a big spender. He splashed out HK$8 billion on the monitoring of Hong Kongers despite projected fiscal deficit in the next 5 years and no signs of economic recovery.

Another devil hidden in the details is the wear down of RTHK. While sky is the limit for spending on national security, funding for RTHK was cut and its headcount was frozen because RTHK has a firm stand on its values and principles. Of course, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau is responsible for the scheme. The budget for RTHK in the new fiscal year will continue to decrease, from HK$1.043 billion to HK$ 995 million, a decrease of 4.6%. Most of the budget cuts occur with the Public Affairs and General Television Programme, which produces news programmes Hong Kong Connection and Headliner. Despite the goal of increasing total production hours by 5.1%, the budget for the new year was reduced by 9.2% or HK$53 million.

Huge fiscal deficit will gobble up reserves

An intriguing measure in this year’s budget is the increase in stamp duty for stock transactions amidst the economic downturn. The levy will be increased from 0.1% to 0.13% for both buyers and sellers. Following the announcement, the Hang Seng Index plunged more than 900 points in the afternoon, and the share price of HKEx fell below HK$500 at one point. Another tax increase measure is to raise the first registration tax rate for private vehicles by 15% and the vehicle license fee by 30% on the pretext of relieving traffic congestion in Hong Kong. The consumer market in Hong Kong has been poor in the past two years. Where comes the traffic congestion?

If we consider the fiscal deficit forecast for the next few years, we will realize that tax increases are inevitable, starting with the stock market, property stamp duty, vehicle registration tax, etc. and to be followed by direct taxes because the government just couldn’t make both ends meet in public finance. A record fiscal deficit of HK$257.6 billion was forecasted for the 2020/2021 financial year and fiscal reserve will fall below HK$1 trillion. Paul Chan projected that the government’s operating account will be in a shortfall in the next five fiscal years. He expected, optimistically, revenue to improve in the next financial year, but the estimated fiscal deficit for 2021/22 will still reach HK$101.6 billion. Based on the current reserve of HK$1 trillion, the deficit in the next five years will gobble up more than 50% of that amount, leaving behind HK$400 billion approximately. In December last year, Secretary for Development Michael Wong told the Legislative Council that the estimated expenditure of Lantau Tomorrow Vision would be HK$600 billion (with overspending, the bill would be around HK$1 trillion). Where comes the money? Only with recurrent tax increases.

Over the past five years, Carrie Lam has destroyed Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy. Everyone is heartbroken. Even if she steps down next year, Hong Kong people will continue to be tortured by her deeds as we lose trillions of fiscal reserves. The “Hong Kong story” is truly over.

(Lau Sai Leung, political commentator)

