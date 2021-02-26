Beijing is poised to tighten the lid on anti-government activists in Hong Kong by purging them from public offices. One would have expected the 2021-22 Budget to help release some of the pent-up political resentment. The financial blueprint unveiled on Wednesday has had none of this. What is worse, the Budget itself has ended up as another source of grievances.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po had spent months asking for people’s wish lists to be considered for his fiscal menu. The most popular demands included a cash handout of at least $10,000 and a short-term unemployment support fund. Both have been rejected, rendering the high-profile consultative exercise into a waste of time.

The Budget has come with heaps of statistics and estimates. The economy is projected to grow by 3.5% to 5.5% over the next fiscal year. Government recurrent expenditure is to be trimmed by 1% in 2022-23 to save $3.9 billion. The average annual capital works spending will exceed $100 billion. Another $1 billion is set aside to subsidize drainage repair works in over 3,000 old buildings. The list goes on.

The figure that has really caught the eye is buried at the end of a three-page Summary of Expenditure Estimates. It has nothing to do with either stimulating the economy nor easing hardship. Unlike other inventories, it does not even have a proper reference head number. It is the $8 billion assigned for a “special fund for meeting the expenditure for safeguarding national security in the coming years” that sticks to mind.

The amount is on top of the $25 billon that the police force will get for 2021-22. The Home Affairs Bureau and the Education Bureau also have their separate fundings for national education. In comparison, $6.6 billion has been allocated to create about 30,000 time-limited jobs to curb the 7% rising unemployment. The tally of beneficiaries will go up to 66,000, if the national security spending was syphoned to the employment scheme.

The finance minister was evasive about how, on what, and for how long the money would be used. Political appointees have claimed credit that they had already stifled the “black violence” stemming from the campaign against anti-extradition bill. The reality that there is no more organized mass street protests is taken as a sign of restored law and order and a prerequisite for economic recovery. Chan has simply failed to clarify whether the substantial appropriation was in anticipation of a resurgence of the anti-government movement.

Officials had changed gear to lower public expectations ahead of Wednesday’s Budget speech. The press had been peppered with government messages that there would be far fewer sweeteners in the Budget. Three days before his address, Chan wrote in Chinese in his blog: “In real life one has to eat his rice according to the dishes on offer. The options are inevitably limited. Nevertheless, we still hope to keep watch and take care of our families and friends. Disregarding how many courses are on the table, we will stay optimistic and full of chatter and laughter.”

He harped on the same theme at the end of his Budget speech: “I know how difficult it is to earn a living during the economic downturn. I can feel their pain… However harsh life may have been, Hong Kong remains the home that we treasure. Home is not where we find perfection. It is where we stay together as a family, sharing mutual care, acceptance and support.”

Given the latest brain drain, it has yet to be seen how many citizens will end up having a new home away from Hong Kong. Yet, judging from the immediate responses to the talk-back show the morning after the Budget, Chan’s appeal for tolerance has failed dismally to strike a sympathetic chord.

None of the 14 callers for the radio program had a nice word on the Budget. The $80,000 Loan Guarantee scheme for the jobless, in particular, was dismissed as adding insult to injury.

The plan for e-vouchers, on the other hand, was mocked as ineffective and unrealistic. Last year, 6.4 million residents were given a cash payout of $10,000 each. The government spent $350 million to administer the scheme. This year, Chan has discarded the system and decided to use an estimated $600 million to set up a new system to distribute $1,000 a month for five months via electronic platforms for adult permanent residents and new arrivals.

Chan explained that the monthly vouchers were designed to boost consumption, adding that residents could use the money for food and meals. He cited cha chaan teng’s and wet market stalls as examples of local small and medium enterprises that would benefit. However, the callers were quick to remind him of the realities on the street.

It was pointed out to him that the average family would properly spend the $1,000 subsidies on daily necessities and then tried to save up their own income as much as possible for the uncertainties ahead. Chan expects the scheme to boost the economy by 0.7%. Japan and Taiwan’s similar efforts had achieved only 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the government would need to rely primarily on the Octopus card to dispatch the vouchers. At present, many neighbourhood eateries and market stalls only accept cash for obvious tax purposes. Avoiding the card’s administrative fee is another reason. A $5,000 incentive has been offered to shop owners in Food and Environmental Hygiene Department venues to adopt the Octopus card without success. It is conceivable that the supermarket giants, rather than the SMEs, will emerge the biggest winners.

Chan should have realized by now that the key components of his Budget are completely at odds with public opinion. He could take a deep breath and have some second thoughts on his next move, or more likely, shrug his shoulders and steamroll the Appropriation Bill as it is in the docile legislature.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

