One of the most memorable pieces written about China in 2020 was Peter Zeihan’s A Failure of Leadership. In the second part of his article series, he states: “In the past few weeks the Chinese have deliberately destroyed three decades of efforts to build up soft power. I have never seen this sort of influence collapse, much less on a global scale.”

This was in May 2020, in the midst of an escalating global pandemic, and just a week before the NPC would put the final nail in the coffin of “One Country, Two Systems” with the decision to impose a National Security Law on Hong Kong, further eroding what little trust remained about China sticking to its promises on the international stage. Since then, Chinese threats and actions have further escalated. Australia, the one Western country where infiltration had progressed so far that a silent takeover was not inconceivable, had no choice but to fight back and is now moving firmly to contain Chinese influence and acting in concert with its allies. Meanwhile, Chinese escalation in the border regions with India have made sure that relations with the most populous neighbouring country will remain dire for the foreseeable future. Countless other examples could be cited, but for brevity’s sake, it suffices to say that no change has taken place on China’s side, with their campaign of blame and slander still in high gear.

This begs the question of “Why”? Analysts were certainly right in observing that much of it is done for domestic consumption, to project an image of strength and stoke up nationalist fervour. It’s an easy cop-out, used by regimes throughout the last two centuries, and as Zeihan notes, it is also born of the insecurity and weakness of the CCP itself. It is seen as an appropriate response to domestic contradictions.

But this alone is not a good enough answer. The party, with its almost full control over narratives, has enough levers to sell whatever stance it takes abroad and make it digestible to its subjects at home. And it has done so in the past, at times stoking the flames of anti-Japanese or anti-Korean sentiment and then putting these fires out after they have served their purpose.

Yet China’s leaders don’t seem to realize that their wolf warriors have done more to build anti-Chinese coalitions and contributed to a hardening of international sentiment against their country than any single world leader could have dreamt of doing. Instead, when presented with an opening for easing tensions under President Biden, Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi lay blame solely at the feet of the US and presented a long list of demands and grievances to rectify, which made sure that bipartisan resentment of China would continue.

To explain this, there is one critical element that can’t be disregarded, and that is the role of ideology. Though seemingly less prominent under Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, it never went away. With Xi Jinping, it has made a grand return on the decision-making in Beijing, yet also taken a dark turn. Never profound or a fixed property, party ideology nowadays has two fundamental elements to it. The first is the slide back into totalitarianism, as Fukuyama and other political philosophers have noted and the CCP itself with Xi at its core has articulated in the dictum: “Party, government, military, civilian, and academic; east, west, south, north, and center, the Party leads everything.” Criticism always came with a cost, and in present-day China it is just a matter of political survival to blindly follow and not question anything the core decides.

The second feature of the present ideology is its incorporation of fascism into its own narrative. Wolf warrior diplomacy, while incorporating common strategies of the social media era, is fundamentally informed by several elements which Eco described in his treatise on Ur-Fascism. These include the obsession with a plot, quote: “The followers (of the ideology) must feel besieged. The easiest way to solve the plot is the appeal to xenophobia.” China’s rise evokes envy and fear, and thus foreign countries, especially those summarized as the “West” will stop at nothing to keep their enemy down. Another element inherent to those foreign enemies in fascist thought is that they are strong and weak at the same time. By constantly shifting the rhetorical focus, as the wolf warriors and state media do, the enemy will be portrayed as one that will inevitably be overcome, just not necessarily in the present day. And in a world where the strong rule over the weak, they can’t help but display their alleged superiority with performative nationalism and expressing contempt for those who fail to submit to the glory of their motherland, at home or abroad.

At this point, the decision-makers in China are complete prisoners of this ideology. Whether those at the top of the Party recognize that their bellicose rhetoric and ham-fisted disinformation are backfiring, or they genuinely believe their own propaganda doesn’t really matter. They can’t go against the vision of a rising, yet besieged China under an infallible leader, rather they have to double down.

Whether it is absolving themselves of all blame in the global pandemic; calling other countries small and insignificant on one day and trying to court them the other; projecting an image of confidence, yet being intimidated by a Taiwanese flag on a statue in an Australian kindergarten; or being jealous of Korean cultural power while steering domestic opinion to claim it as Chinese: fascist ideology serves as a good starting point for understanding this behavior. And with Xi all but guaranteed to be in power for the foreseeable future, the party will be trapped on this path.

With the diplomatic corps and party-backed propagandists acting almost comically evil, the court of public opinion has taken note, and the backlash is happening on a global scale. According to Pew Research, unfavorable opinions on China are on the rise everywhere. What should be most worrisome to them is that their neighbors, be it Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, India and now even Myanmar, have seen a justified shift away from wanting much to do with China. Even if one accepts the premise that the East is rising and the West in decline, most of the East doesn’t see China as their future hegemon, but rather a menace to be contained. And the CCP doesn’t seem to be able to handle it. It has gotten to the point where when it comes to their most “core interest”, Taiwan, all they have left are intimidation and threats of invasion.

The country is on the fast track to become a pariah nation. Sure, some governments can be bribed, and others, like Germany, will try to run the gravy train a bit longer. But if actions by legislators – who are less bound by the constraints of realpolitik – are any indication, the shift is already underway. One such example is the Canada’s House of Commons vote to declare China’s treatment of its Uighur minority population a genocide. Following the footsteps of their parliaments, more governments will confront what their constituents have long realized: that less engagement with China is the only way forward.

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play