By Fong Yuen

The framework of Biden’s China policy is based on one word: slow. He’s waiting and seeing, and slowly tightening the net. This strategy is based on the new government’s assessment of the world situation.

Biden is more realistic than Trump. The CCP’s national power today is no longer easily handled by a few blows and kicks, nor is it effective to be handled by one. Every major Western country must be dragged into this and resist the CCP together. Only when the CCP’s internal depletion reaches a certain level, with the national strength being emptied out, can there be a chance of winning.

A cold war is not a good option, instead, to “defeat the enemy without combat” is the ultimate clever trick. To achieve the highest benefits at the lowest expense is nothing other than a technological and diplomatic besiegement. Diplomatic isolation manifests in alliances with Western democracies to strengthen dominance in major international organizations; a scorched-earth policy in high-tech would be the most effective way to weaken the CCP’s national power.

On his call with Xi Jinping, Biden agreed with Xi Jinping’s “national conditions”. The two have a personal relationship. By exchanging mutual considerations, both look good. However, the so-called “national conditions” are just an excuse for perverse acts. If national conditions can override universal values, then universal values would not be “universal”. In the end, Biden must address human rights, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, otherwise, he would not be the President of the United States, but just an “old friend of the Chinese people”.

A few days ago, Biden signed an executive order to cooperate with Taiwan, Japan, Australia, South Korea and other allies to carry out a comprehensive review and establishment of a “de-Sinicized supply chain” to decrease the reliance on China in semiconductor chips, electric vehicle charging boards, rare-earth metals, as well as medical supplies.

Biden has even decided to adopt the more targeted “small yard, high fence” approach to ensure that the United States and its allies will always take the lead in the high-tech field. In the National Security Council, the Biden administration has established a new Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology. In the Defense Department, there is a new China Task Force that would inform the Pentagon’s strategic approach towards the country. These are all long-term strategic deployments and are the cornerstones of grasping U.S.-China relations.

What the CCP is most scared of is besiegement in the high-tech area, and isolation in the diplomatic realm. High-tech besiegement will cause the CCP to lag far behind by the international advancement standard, thus hugely affecting China’s economy, military, high technology, and people’s livelihoods. These will adversely influence China’s national strength, leading to the country being bullied for being weak. The CCP will have an even harder time. Being isolated diplomatically will cause the CCP to face a harsh external situation. When powerful enemies are all around and few disciples stick around, its international authority will be sidelined. With that, the China model will arrive at a dead-end, where it has no appeal to the outside world, coupled with fatigued domestic economy and livelihood, and the legitimacy of the CCP’s authoritarian regime will be in danger.

Therefore, Biden regards high technology as the ultimate weapon. The competition among major countries today is not one that is about arms, nor finance, but one that is high-tech. If high-tech wins, one wins in finance, arms, and national strength; if high-tech falls behind, one gets walked all over. Biden stressed to have tech regulations formulated by the allies together, such that they will have dominance in cyberspace. These are all good and effective measures.

These days, one after another, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, and Cui Tiankai asked to reopen dialogues with the United States to mitigate differences and resume technological exchanges. China’s U.S. policy is based on one word: desperate, one that is founded on Trump’s “harmony” prior to all of this. However, while the CCP is desperate, Biden is not. This is the status quo of the current U.S.-China relations. So far, there have been no diplomatic exchanges at a lower level since the Biden-Xi talk. China clamors, and the U.S. has no response, while the military confrontation between the two sides of the Strait has only escalated. Coupled with the military coup in Myanmar, both countries are working on tricks up their sleeves and wrestling with each other beneath the surface, thus there is even less room for resuming dialogue.

With human rights issues, although Biden talks the talk, how far exactly will he go? On the issues of Xinjiang and Hong Kong, verbal bullets are free, and sanctions have not gone too far. In the end, Xinjiang and Hong Kong have limited impact on the interests of the United States. The riskiest one is still the Taiwan Strait. With Taiwan at the forefront of geopolitics, and that high technology is directly related to the expansion and decline of China’s national power, the United States is bound to respond forcefully to China asserting pressure on Taiwan. Should the CCP dare to use force, the United States will for sure counteract with force.

A country’s foreign strategy depends on its values, its national strength, and the character of the leader. Trump is tyrannical, while Biden is smooth and seasoned. Different personalities, different strategies. Biden’s China policy in these four years is still to be observed. The results will be slow to see. As for Hong Kong, Biden is not going to do much for us. To change the destiny of Hongkongers, we can only rely on our own persistence.

Click here for Chinese version

