The Budget unveiled by Financial Secretary Paul Chan is probably a budget that has got the most criticisms since the handover. That is exemplified by the fact that the latest poll results related to the Budget, released by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute right after Chan’s presentation, indicate Chan has the lowest approval rating for a financial secretary since 1998.

A professional person told me the “most brilliant thing” about Chan is that “he has managed to anger everyone across the political spectrum and all classes, from the yellow ribbons to the blue ribbons, and from the rich to the poor”. This is a feat unrivalled by his predecessors. A political source pointed out that the pro-establishment camp is vehemently critical of the Budget. “They have taken over the Legislative Council (LegCo). Now let’s see if they dare to force the government to give in or they will ignore people’s voice in the end,” the source said.

The pro-establishment camp’s harsh words are not matched by actions

According to the professional person, in the past the Budget was usually criticized for favoring the middle class and ignoring the grassroots sector, or it was the middle class that complained they did not benefit as much from the Budget as the lower class. Never has there been a situation where “the grassroots sector bashes the government for failing to offer a helping hand to them and at the same time people from the middle class also criticize the government for targeting them and raising various taxes when their salaries have already been frozen or reduced”, he said, adding that some of his well-to-do friends have lashed out at the Budget for affecting ordinary people. “These people have already ‘swum to the other side of the bank’. They don’t care much about politics and prefer investing in the stock market. But the Budget has made them lose money. One of them said he had never seen a Budget that manages to cause the stock market to fall for two days in a row. Paul Chan is unexceptional.”

The political source said Chan obviously did not take into account people’s voices in the Budget. “He even ignored the views of the pro-establishment camp. Christopher Cheung Wah-fung of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong bashed the government for showing no concern for his industry by raising the stamp duty on stock transactions. The DAB (the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong) and the FTU (Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions ) have criticized Chan for not bothering to offer any unemployment aid. One can see the government simply doesn’t care if the Budget has public support or not.”

The political source also said despite the pro-establishment camp’s ferocious criticism of the Budget, “their body is very honest” and in the end “they will support the Budget”.

However, this time things will be a bit different. “In the past, because there were the democrats in the LegCo, the government would offer some sweetener to the pro-establishment camp. But now the LegCo has been taken over by the pro-establishment camp, the government simply doesn’t have to worry about the camp objecting the Budget,” said the source. He added that there are both yellow ribbons and blue ribbons who are unhappy with the Budget. “If the pro-establishment camp does not dare to force the government to give in a bit, does that mean they will ignore the views of their own supporters and back the government in the end?”

